Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and the Secretary for Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic of the Foreign Ministry, Daniel Filmus, would be two of the last national government officials who maintained contact with President Alberto Fernández, who tested positive for coronavirus after performing a rapid test.

Commemorating the 39th anniversary of the Argentine landing in the Malvinas Islands, the head of state led a meeting, via videoconference from the Olivos residence, of the National Council for Matters Relating to the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich and Spaces Marítimos e Insulares, in which he was accompanied by Solá and Filmus.

In a virtual way, the head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich; the Governor of Tierra del Fuego, Gustavo Melella; the director of the Malvinas Museum, Edgardo Esteban; the members of the Council who represent the ex-combatants –such as the former army chief Martín Balza-, the main political forces and academics, as well as other authorities and legislators.

It is estimated that the first lady Fabiola Yáñez was also isolated as she was one of the close contacts of President Alberto Fernández. Would also be added the Mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta, and the Secretary General, Julio Vitobello.

GRB.