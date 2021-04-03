Hours after the announcement of President Alberto Fernández, who revealed that he has coronavirus, the first lady, Fabiola Yáñez, gave details of the result of his test and the state of health of head of state.

“As is public knowledge, yesterday [por el viernes] Alberto presented a temperature record of 37.3 and a slight headache, for which he underwent an antigen test that tested positive for Covid, “begins Yáñez’s message on his Instagram account.

“Although we are awaiting confirmation through the PCR test, he is isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of your personal physician“He added about the health of the president.

In relation to her personal situation, the partner of the head of state said that she also underwent swabbing because she was close contact with the President, who gave “negative”. In any case, she said, she is isolated, pending the evolution of Alberto, “taking care of him and accompanying him like I always have, “he wrote.

Fabiola Yáñez’s message on Instagram, after Alberto Fernández’s positive.

Finally, Yáñez thanked the messages “of affection and support”, at the same time that he exhorted his followers and society in general to continue with the care because, “clearly, the pandemic is not over yet”, he expressed.

This Friday, Yáñez had published an emotional message along with a photo of Alberto for his 62nd birthday. “Happy birthday my ♥ ️ @alferdezok. May life continue to enlighten you. I know of your commitment, tenacity and daily effort. I love you and I admire you. Always together! “He had written.

The posting was accompanied by a selfie in which they are both smiling. In just one hour, that publication added more than 34,000 “likes”, in addition to other messages of greetings for the president.

On Friday, Fabiola Yáñez had uploaded an emotional message along with a selfie with the President for his birthday. Photo: Instagram.

Yáñez is not the only person who had to isolate himself because of the President’s diagnosis. In addition to Deputy Máximo Kirchner, with whom he met last Thursday, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and the Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic, Daniel Filmus, had to make the same decision because they had contact the day before.

To the list of close contacts are added the mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta, and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

The President’s message

Just started on Saturday, Alberto Fernández reported that he had given a rapid test for coronavirus “positive” after registering a fever and a slight headache.

“I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a mild headache, I performed an antigen test whose result was positive, “the president communicated through his Twitter account.

“I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, too I’m in good spirits. I am grateful from my soul for the many expressions of affection that you have given me today, remembering my birth, “he added.

It also recommended “be very attentive”. “I ask everyone to preserve themselves by following the current recommendations. It is clear that the pandemic did not pass and we must continue to take care of ourselves,” he concluded.

Fernandez was the first President of Latin America to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus. The first dose of Sputnik V, produced by the Russian laboratory Gamaleya; He received it on January 21.

LGP