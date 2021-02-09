Alberto Fernández reported on Tuesday that he will travel to Mexico in the coming weeks. He said it in Tucumán at his meeting within the framework of his meeting with Governor Juan Manzur and businessmen from the North of the country.

Actually the President wanted to explain that he will not be able to be at the next regional meeting because on Thursday 25 he will be visiting Andrés Manuel López Obrador, considered a strong ally of the president. And that’s how he told it.

Accompanied by the chancellor Felipe Solá and the secretary of International Economic Relations, the tucumano Jorge Neme, the President said the following. “On February 25 the date was a bit complicated for me because I have to travel to Mexico, but I will try to be there. On February 25, which is the next meeting of the Norte Grande, we from that first meeting that we did “.

Alberto F. visited AMLO in November 2019, when he had not yet assumed as president. It was the first trip abroad he made after his triumph on October 27. Since then, and until now, he has always considered the Mexican president a strong ally in international politics.

And although López Obrador strongly grew close to Donald Trump, that relationship was not broken. Recently the Mexican president, who is recovering from the COVID 19 disease, confided that he will buy 25 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines after one of his envoys to Argentina spoke with the Argentine president.

In the Presidency, they also affirm that Fernández is engaged in a policy “with the axis of multilateralism.” It is even a nod to Joe Biden, with whom a bilateral relationship is being sought for the first quarter of this year.

In recent days, while maintaining his friendship with the axis of what he calls “progressivism” -support for the leadership of Evo Morales in Bolivia and Rafael Correa in Ecuador- in his team they also assure that Alberto F can be an interlocutor in the dialogue with all leaders of different ideological profiles in the region.

They even affirm there is “the possibility of mediating” in Venezuela with the Maduro regime, whom Biden considers “a brutal dictator.” Mexico in fact refuses to condemn the abuses of Chavismo.

