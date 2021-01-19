President Alberto Fernández will travel to San Juan on Tuesday afternoon, where he will evaluate, together with the local governor, Sergio Uñac, the damage left by the strong earthquake that affected that province on Monday night.

“The president was moving to La Rioja, but has decided to deviate and approximately at 15:30 he will be arriving in the province to take stock of the situation and to talk about the possible solutions that we can offer together with the national government to each of the San Juan people whose personal situation has been affected by the earthquake, “confirmed Uñac during a press conference.

The president planned to leave at 2:00 p.m. from the El Palomar airport to Chilecito, in La Rioja, but he finally changed his destination after a talk he had with Uñac himself on Tuesday morning.

After learning about the situation in the province of San Juan, the president will leave for La Rioja to head the second federal cabinet meeting within the “alternate capitals” program. There, on Wednesday, he will also meet with governors from the north of the country.

News in development.

JPE