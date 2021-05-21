Last week, when he finished his tour of Portugal, Spain, France and Italy, Alberto Fernández was satisfied. He said that Europe was “supporting them with flight attendants” in paying the debt and that Emmanuel Macron was attending to “our needs before the Paris Club.”

“Next week I have to talk to Angela Merkel, and then the European stage will be covered“, the President said to the journalists who accompanied him on the Aerolineas Argentinas charter.

Although she was a few days late, there will finally be a virtual appointment with Merkel. Is planned for Wednesday 26 in the morning of Argentina. The conversation with the head of Government of Germany, has its complexities, and is at the same time essential for Argentina for the Germany’s role before the Monetary Fund and local plans to add support to the mode of payments with which the debt is being renegotiated: with extended terms and lower rates.

Alberto F and the German Chancellor saw each other in January 2020 When the world was literally another and nobody imagined the irradiation of the pandemic, with its deaths and infections, the restrictive measures with which the West was going to respond, the long half quarantine of Argentina, and the economic crisis that it entailed.

Even so, Argentina was in a major crisis when Alberto Fernández took office and in those days of his first tour of Europe in January and February 2020 dragged the huge loan that Mauricio Macri requested from the Fund of 56,000 million dollars to face deficit expenses budget that in turn came from the Christian administration.

Rigorous economically from the start, but generally friendly towards Argentina, Merkel always asked the same thing beyond her willingness to help the country: an economic plan, which Kirchnerism has not yet uncovered with its different internal currents. The chancellor – who is the head of the Executive and is already at the foot of her retirement from politics – spoke on other occasions with Fernández, with whom she is very attuned.

The last time was last December, when he participated by videoconference in the 26th Argentine Industrial Conference: “Now, it is truly important to regain trust with international creditors and market players. Which, naturally, requires Argentina to launch a clear political signal, that the agreement can be put into practice as it is intended ”, he claimed then.

Last week, when part of the Cabinet was in Europe with the President, the Chief of Staff of the Argentine Foreign Ministry, Guillermo Justo Chaves, held a meeting with the German ambassador, Ulrich Sante. They discussed investments and cooperation in technical education. And they coordinated details of the visit that the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, will make to the country on June 16 and 17. A few days before the Spaniard Pedro Sánchez will be here.

Yet the efforts of one part of the government collide with the decisions of another. For examples, the closure of meat exports is unnecessary, Germany being the country where most of the Hilton Quota that is sold to the European Union goes.

A few days ago, Ambassador Sante wrote a fairly clear tweet about what his government of this country thinks in commercial matters. After a visit made by the deputy for Corrientes Ingrid Jetter, the diplomat launched: “Thank you, Deputy. It was the topic! I also noticed: Argentina is closing when the opposite would be the necessary signal to attract investors and put Argentina at the top in international leagues. Perhaps the friendship groups in Congress could help! “he said and enraptured the heads of the Senate Foreign Relations committees, Jorge Taiana, and the Deputies, Eduardo Valdés.

