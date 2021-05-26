In search of consensus to gain time in negotiating with international credit organizations, President Alberto Fernández will hold a videoconference this Wednesday from the Olivos Residence with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The virtual communication, scheduled for 10:00, will serve to complete the dialogue agenda with leaders of European countries that he held two weeks ago on his tour of the Old Continent, in search of support for the restructuring of debts with the Monetary Fund International (IMF) and the Paris Club.

In the midst of the economic and social impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the national government maintains the expectation that there will be a formal announcement from the Paris Club on a postponement of the maturity of the debt that Argentina has with the body of 2,400 million dollars next Monday.

The videoconference was agreed upon during Fernández’s tour of Portugal, Spain, France and Italy, through a telephone conversation in which Merkel asked the head of state to “do it remotely” from Buenos Aires “in the coming days”, due to traffic restrictions in Germany.

The support of European leaders for the negotiation of debts with the Paris Club and the IMF, added to the meeting in the Italian city of Rome with the director of the Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, was the balance of the tour of Europe that Fernández himself rated “very productive”.

In his meetings with the European leaders, the President received support in his position for the renegotiation of the debt contracted by the government of Mauricio Macri with the IMF, as well as support for the elimination of the surcharges charged by the multilateral organization of credit.

At the end of his European tour, Alberto Fernández explained to the journalists who accompanied him on the Aerolineas Argentinas charter: “Next week I have to talk to Angela Merkel, and then the European stage will be covered.”

JPE