Alberto Fernández announced this Wednesday that he will send to Congress three bills with benefits for ex-combatants in Malvinas, at the time of the War Veteran’s Day, which is commemorated on April 2.

The folders that will enter Parliament include measures on the retirement of ex-combatants, exemption from payment of tolls and other rights.

“Argentine society and the national State still have many debts to pay to those who fought and staged that conflict,” said the President.

And he considered: “It’s not enough to call them heroes, we must make life easier for them after what they had to live and that is the obligation we have. “

Alberto Fernández will send projects to Congress for veterans of the Malvinas War. AFP photo

The first project that Fernández will send establishes the “Exception, Special and Optional Pension Regime for the Granting of Retirement Benefits ” Intended for conscript soldiers ex-combatants of the Armed Forces who participated in the actions as civilians.

This initiative was already voted unanimously in Congress on November 16, 2016, but vetoed by then-President Mauricio Macri on December 12 of that year.

The second project aims to grant the status of law to the National Program of Attention to the War Veteran.

This program aims to guarantee the constitutional right to health, considering the specific pathologies of those who were in combat, as well as medical coverage for their families.

Finally, the third project foresees the exemption from paying tolls on national routes and highways.

The chancellor, Felipe Solá; and the Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica and the South Atlantic, Daniel Filmus. The head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich; the Governor of Tierra del Fuego, Gustavo Melella; the director of the Malvinas Museum, Edgardo Esteban; the members of the Council who represent the ex-combatants –such as the former army chief Martín Balza-, the main political forces and academics, as well as other authorities and legislators.

