The former president of Argentina Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) will not travel to Venezuela, where he was going to act as an international observer in the elections to be held next Sunday, after reporting on Wednesday that the Government of Nicolás Maduro asked him not to do so.

According to the criteria of

“Yesterday, the Venezuelan national government informed me of its desire that I not travel and desist from fulfilling the task that had been entrusted to me by the National Electoral Council,” the former Peronist president posted on his official account on the social network X.

According to Fernandez’s explanation, The Venezuelan government considered that some statements made by him on an Argentine radio station “caused discomfort and generated doubts” about his “impartiality” and that its coincidence with the statements of the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, “generated a kind of destabilization of the electoral process.”

In the interview, the Peronist politician called for “respect for the democratic process” in Venezuela and said that if Maduro were to lose the elections, in which he is seeking his third consecutive term, “what he has to do is accept it.”

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)