Eight heads of state, King Felipe VI, of Spain and at least seven foreign ministers will be in Quito next Monday to accompany Guillermo Lasso in his inauguration as president.

This is confirmed by the sources of the government palace of that country. It is a list in which Alberto Fernandez does not appear, although he does Latin Americans like Jair Bolsonaro, from Brazil; Sebastián Piñera, from Chile; Iván Duque from Colombia; Luis Lacalle Pou, from Uruguay; Jovenel Moise from Haiti; Luis Abinader; Honduras, from the Dominican Republic, Juan Orlando Hernández, from the Dominican Republic. Likewise, the situation that is being lived can modify the scenario since Mario Abdo Benitez, from Paraguay, informed that he wants to attend but that it will depend on the serious health and economic situation that the country is experiencing.

Official sources confirmed that Foreign Minister Felipe Solá will represent Argentina on Monday in Ecuador. This was also done on March 1, 2020 when Lacalle Pou took office, and the president excused himself from going because that day he had the opening of Congress sessions in the morning.

The Presidency responded to the query of Clarion that the President does not travel due to the health situation. “The most serious since the beginning of the pandemic”they pointed out. Undoubtedly that is the case since Argentina is now the third country with the highest number of daily deaths from Covid 19 per million inhabitants, behind Uruguay and Paraguay, with a record on Wednesday of 39,652 infections in 24 hours and 494 deaths.

Fernández also traveled with that panorama to Europe a week ago. He was in Portugal, Spain, France and Italy. On this Thursday, the situation was worse and Fernández held virtual meetings with the governors to evaluate the strong closure they are preparing to try once again to control a health situation that is almost overwhelmed. There are 3,411,160 confirmed cases and 72,265 deaths March 2020, when the first cases were registered.

Still, it is worth noting that relations with Ecuador are bad. Alberto F. and Cristina Kirchner they bet on the correista candidate, Andrés Arauz, who finally lost in the second round to the banker Lasso. But in addition, he maintained an open confrontation with the outgoing president Lenin Moreno, whom he called a “traitor” of former president Rafael Correa, of whom he was vice. There were several protest notes from Quito on this and other issues. And the Argentine government never replaced the figure of ambassador at the headquarters of Ecuador, without a chief since December 2019.

However, after Lasso’s victory, Fernández sent him a letter in which he congratulated him and invited him to work together on issues of mutual interest.

By the way, by not going to Ecuador this Monday, the President also avoids a photo with Jair Bolsonaro, with whom he spoke only once by videoconference and with whom he never met. The Brazilian, who is experiencing his own internal crisis today, did not come to the inauguration of Alberto F in December 2019.

