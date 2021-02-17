In the speech he will give on March 1 in the Legislative Assembly, at the opening of ordinary sessions, Alberto Fernández will insist again for the judicial reform to be approved that he sent last year and considers emblematic of what he proposes to translate at the end of his mandate. The President will seek to expose opposition deputies but, fundamentally, to persuade some “allies” of the ruling party, who as ultra-Christian Oscar Parrilli assured, doubt and “do not give the ok to sanction it.” That will be, they assure from their surroundings, the strongest signal that the president will give and They rule out that the Executive is going to promote an amnesty law, as requested by former judge Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni before the demonstrations from different sectors of Kirchnerism to pardon Milagro Sala and the questions about the rulings of the Supreme Court of Justice against proposals of the social leader and the former vice president Amado Boudou.

At the beginning of this year Alberto F. reaffirmed his campaign promise not to sign pardons from Kirchner officials and leaders, including Cristina, and warned that it is an instrument that “is a monarchical hindrance” and that it can only be used to benefit who have been convicted. It was in an interview with Radio con Vos, when he questioned the role of Justice. There he raised a scenario similar to the one that Zaffaroni outlined this Tuesday. “If they want to pardon the defendants, that is an amnesty and it depends on Congress, it does not depend on me.”

He referred to the power that the National Constitution, in paragraph 20 of Article 75, grants Congress when it maintains that, among other powers, it is responsible for “granting general amnesties.”

Given the constant refusal of the head of state to sign pardons, Zaffaroni said Tuesday the need to find another alternative. “In the sphere of the legislative and parliamentary power, to remove all responsibility from the President, a parliamentary truth commission would have to be formed”, He proposed. According to the former minister of the Supreme Court, this commission must “summon people who are unquestionable in the country” to determine “the general characteristics of the lawfare” and help “make an amnesty law.”

In the Government, beyond highlighting “the trajectory, affection and respect that there is for Zaffaroni” and reproaching the “irregularities” of the Justice and the inaction of the higher courts in the face of what were “arbitrary arrests and processes” against K leaders, assure that “By no means” is it among Fernández’s plans to promote an amnesty law. “It was already clear: it is not up to him to pardon anyone and not mess with the law that Congress wants to remove,” they explain. That implies, in any case, that if a law is approved in this sense, the head of state will not intervene to reject it either.

Another voice that accesses the privacy of power in the Casa Rosada like few others asks to relativize the specific weight of those who spoke out in favor of this initiative. It points out that Sala, Zaffaroni and even the Senate’s director of Legal Affairs, Graciana Peñafort, do not represent the political intention of the Kirchner leadership.

In fact, for now, the idea of ​​an amnesty does not bring together all the legislators of the Frente de Todos. And both in the Executive and among the legislative authorities, they know that the conditions are not in place for a project to advance in that sense. “If there is no number to expand Federal Justice, much less will it be for that”Is the reasoning of a lofty figure from the FdT.

In an electoral year, even the toughest Kirchnerism, always bolder than the Peronism linked to the governors, knows that there is no margin to install controversial debates without affecting the competitiveness of the space. The experience of 2013 is well latent.

Part of the questions to the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, which comes from the most radical sectors has to do with those times. In addition to the continuity without major changes of the causes, especially those that weigh on the vice president, they blame Alberto F.’s friend and partner for the stagnation of the initiatives that were approved in the Senate. For those who blame themselves, in 2020 “a historic opportunity was lost” and they point out that with the Vice Minister of Justice, Juan Martín Mena, in charge, another would have been the scene.

The Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, balances the demands of hard-line Kirchnerism and its institutional role with the judges.

The defense wielded by those who support Losardo is based on the position of the President, who supports his lifelong friend to the last instances. “She complies with what Alberto asked her not to enter into a give and take with the judges as the previous government did and maintains an institutional bond. He is going to criticize everything that has to be criticized, as he did over the weekend, but whoever wants to pressure judges to remember how Argentina did with Macri ”, says, with some annoyance, a mutual friend of the minister and the President.

Hard Kirchnerism wants to empower Juan Martín Mena in Justice.

Despite the discursive and the voices of public detractors because “the law did not militate,” the analysis regarding the fate of judicial reform differs at the top of power. At the “table of five”, as the weekly lunch led by Alberto F. is known and in which the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro; the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; and the head of the FdT bloc in the lower house, Máximo Kirchner, no one attributed to Losardo the zigzagging of the allied legislators those who, hours ago, Parrilli accused of being “accomplices” of macrismo and that “the lawfare is still in force.”

