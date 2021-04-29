Late in the afternoon of this Thursday, the tripartite dialogue had again entered a slippery terrain after the virtual meeting on Wednesday in which Alberto Fernández, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof spoke again in front of a dozen governors, after weeks of crossed shorts and the judicialization, by the City, of face-to-face classes.

It was the most complex discussion of the last fifteen days, which brought the bond to its maximum level of conflict and which at the end of this edition promised to once again stress the relationship between the City and the Casa Rosada: as confirmed to Clarion, the President continued firm in its decision to maintain the suspension of presence in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

“Contagions are still very high, there is a record of deaths and the therapies are at the limit, “high official sources justified this Thursday night.

In the environment of the head of state they assured, in this line, that the new restrictions -on Monday the specialists advised and between Tuesday and Wednesday there was a round of consultations with the governors- will include a chapter related to classes. The Buenos Aires administration had insisted throughout the week to maintain the prohibition that governs the AMBA, and for which Rodríguez Larreta went to court. “Classes in the suburbs should remain virtual“asked Minister Daniel Gollán.

In this context, the head of government proposed at the negotiating table that secondary students take almost all their classes virtually in the coming weeks and that primary and initial level keep classes in schools. An offer to try to reach a consensus with the Government on the “administered presence” of which the minister spoke Nicolas Trotta, who appeared at Casa Rosada this Thursday after 8pm.

Rodríguez Larreta also led the negotiations with the Nation to impose restrictions on the construction sector -which affects a good number of public transport-; that telework is imposed in a series of professional activities, and that there is, now, an efficient street control and, especially, in the accesses to the city.

On Tuesday, Carlos Bianco and Felipe Miguel, the Chiefs of Cabinet of the Province and City, met with Santiago Cafiero to begin to agree on possible measures around the second wave of coronavirus, which has the health system on the brink of collapse. After weeks of maximum tension Among the three administrations due to the epidemiological situation of the AMBA, the officials thawed the link and were, as it transpired, to meet again this Thursday. In the end they spoke on the phone, but separately.

With the link between Fernández, Rodríguez Larreta and Kicillof crossed by the distrust that they drag by the judicialization of school attendance, the Buenos Aires administration is now waiting for the DNU to renew the one that expires at the last minute of this Friday. At the top of the government there was concern about the measures that will take effect from the weekend.

In the afternoon, Cafiero received Minister Carla Vizzotti and Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra in his office, with whom he began to outline the new decree.

Until now, the main exchanges with the City had been, in addition to the meeting between the chiefs of staff, between Diego Santilli and Julio Vitobello. Rodríguez Larreta and Kicillof, who until not long ago chatted, stopped doing it. It also transpired that there were other underground links that sought to intercede to make a broken dialogue reliable again. Difficult task.

At Casa Rosada they confirmed late in the afternoon that Fernández was analyzing giving continuity to the current measures, with an emphasis on restrictions on night-time traffic, and with a request for greater control by the jurisdictions. “You have to adjust and control more. All (the governors) agree. The issue is how far “, abounded an official source.

Along these lines, Rodríguez Larreta and his collaborators await the presidential decision. In particular, the issue of school attendance. An initiative that broke the relationship and ended with a lawsuit in the Supreme Court that completely contaminated the link.

