The President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, would expand this Wednesday the agenda of the extraordinary sessions Congress to include the modification of the Income Tax that exempts from paying the tribute all workers in a dependency relationship and retirees who earn up to 150,000 pesos per month in gross.

A source from the Presidential Cabinet and another from the Frente de Todos bloc They confirmed this Tuesday night to Clarion that the decision of the President is to publish the decree with the expansion of the agenda in the next few hours. The extraordinary ones end at the end of the month, so the debate in committees could begin next week.

In turn, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, will receive next week union representatives to analyze a request verbalized by trucker Hugo Moyano, so that some items of income are exempted from the payment of Earnings of workers in a dependency relationship, such as the Christmas bonus, per diem, overtime and additional ones like the snack (the payment of the food) and those that compensate the tasks in unfavorable zones.

The request of the unions is that these exemptions be added to the Massa project that revealed Clarion last week, which already has the agreement of the president and also of the vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

According to Massa’s advisers, the unions’ project could be “detrimental to the workers.”

“Technically it is wrong because it can delay wages, since the limit of 150 thousand pesos is the same. But they want to see how they join the movement, and that’s fine, “one of those who designed the law promoted by the head of the Renovador Front told this newspaper.

Ten days ago, Massa presented the project in Congress, which would also benefit those who earn up to 200 thousand pesos, because they would pay a lower percentage than the one discounted until now.

As the Non-Taxable Minimum is not modified, those who earn more than 200 thousand gross pesos per month they will continue to pay the same aliquots as until now.

Massa argued that today, of the 9 million workers in a dependency relationship, 2,303,600 pay Winnings. If your law is passed, those who pay will be 733,000 workers, a percentage similar to that paid in the first decade of the century.

The opposition announced that it will support the initiative, but wants self-employed workers to also be included in the exception and to raise exemptions such as spending on education for workers’ families.

