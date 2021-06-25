President Alberto Fernández will hold an act this Sunday at 12 at the Kirchner Cultural Center for “honor“To those who died from the coronavirus. Representatives of the various creeds of the country, essential workers, governors and the Head of the Government of Buenos Aires were invited, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

According to official information, the act will be brief and in addition to various musical performances, the Head of State will address a few words with the aim of “jointly performing a reflection and a memory towards those who lost their lives during the pandemic. “

As the country approaches 100 thousand deaths due to coronavirus, Fernández will highlight the effort made by the different sectors that work daily in the fight against the pandemic and will insist on the importance of sustain individual care to avoid contagion.

“Given the pain and losses caused by the pandemic, it is important that all of Argentina can be found in a moment of union and memory“Said the Presidency in a statement.

This Friday the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported another 542 deaths and 24,023 new cases of coronavirus throughout the country. Thus, Argentina has already accumulated 91,979 fatalities and 4,374,587 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

In this way our country is located as the 11th with the most deaths by covid-19 of the world.

The Government will maintain the restrictions in force for another two weeks due to the epidemiological traffic light set in May.

In this context, with the confirmation of a drop in cases, concern has now settled on the Delta variant advance in other countries, so the Government will order measures to avoid its transmission in Argentina.

What will be tried to impose is a restriction on entry to the country. This is, in short, the number of Argentines who can return from abroad since the border remains closed to foreigners.

The daily quota, with a strong reduction in flights, until this Friday was 2 thousand income; in such a way as to allow the health and immigration authorities to carry out controls on each passenger.

However, as confirmed to Clarion in official offices, will be reduced to a third in order to contain the transmission of the most contagious strain.

This Friday, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, announced that the Government signed a new contract for the purchase of 24 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

