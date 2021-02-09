While the ambassador in Brasilia, Daniel Scioli works to agree on the first bilateral between Alberto Fernández and Jair Bolsonaro in the framework of a group meeting of the Mercosur presidents, which would take place on March 26 at the Iguazú Falls, the Workers Party included the Argentine president as “International leading star” in the celebrations for his 41 years next Sunday 22.

Consulted by ClarionGovernment sources indicated that the president’s participation in the virtual meeting had not yet been decided.

If something has made noise in the relationship with Bolsonaro, it was the visit to the prison that Fernández made to Lula in 2019, which was taken as “internal interference” in Brazil. And his campaign for the “Free Lula”

These last minute and video appearances are the president’s new modality in more sensitive encounters. He did so in the last meeting of the Puebla Group, on January 29, where Alberto F. advocated the triumph of Rafael Correa’s candidate in Ecuador, Andrés Arauz -in fact the favorite- and thus emulate the “triumph of progressivism ”As in Bolivia with Luis Arce. Here too, we are betting on a future return of socialism in Chile for this year and in Brazil for next year, in a sort of return to the center-left axis that ruled the region with Lula, Hugo Chávez and Néstor Kirchner.

With Brazil the situation is more delicate due to the historical relationship between the two countries. further, Fernández, who presides over Mercosur until July, and Scioli are embarked on repairing the damage in the relationship due to the clashes with Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, as was seen last week, began to forge an alliance with the Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou to press for the Mercosur flexibility. And this week its diplomats are talking with the Argentines about the decision of the Brazilians to not to renew a maritime agreement with Argentina, dating from the eighties. A strong decision that the local shipping sector asks to reverse.

In the PT meeting in Brazil, according to the organizers to the Folha de Sao Pablo newspaper, the alleged “Lawfare” against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be discussed virtually. For Kirchnerism and President Fernández himself are also victims of the alleged persecution Cristina Kirchner -today her vice- and the Ecuadorian Rafael Correa, among others.

“Lawfare: the case of Lula and the fight for the recovery of his political rights” is the name of the conference in which Fernández is listed as a special guest and which will be coordinated, according to the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, by the former mayor of the city Fernando Haddad, Lula’s dolphin to replace him in the 2017 Brazilian elections in which Bolsonaro won, while the PT leader remained imprisoned and inhibited. Haddad was blessed by Lula in the 2022 presidential elections, in a similar scheme of return to power as CFK itself did with Fernández.

In 2017, Lula was sentenced in the first instance to nine years and six months in prison by Judge Sergio Moro being the first time in the history of Brazil that a former president was convicted for “passive corruption”. He was imprisoned between April 2018 and November 2019 when his release was ordered.