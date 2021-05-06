They ate roast again. Once again, the executive committee of the CGT met alone with the President in Olivos for more than three hours. Some of the problems are the same as last year; for example, the costs of social works. Others are more urgent: who will replace Eugenio Zanarini, who died on Monday, in the superintendency of Health Services. The President confirmed that the San Juan Daniel Lopez the regulatory body of social welfare and prepaid medicine will lead and that there will be no other changes in the body.

López until now was in charge of the Directorate of Access to Health Services, which depends on the National Disability Agency and responds to the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello, present at the meeting. He had been summoned to the government by former minister Ginés González García, who had a good relationship with the unions.

The joint discussion in the midst of the inflationary spiral and vaccines for essential sectors were other axis of the conversation.

Quickly the leaders of the labor union whitewashed the journalistic versions: David arauchan his candidate was his candidate for the Superintendency of Health Services.

The President told “the fat men” that Arauchan -a man from the UPCN- already held the position of manager of the SSS and that had already defined who will replace Zanarini. “He guaranteed that he is someone they trust and that no one else influenced their determination.” He is a person of his, honest and very technical, who worked a lot with one of the unions that were present, “they said from Olivos. Union sources that participated The meeting indicated that López is elected, information that was ratified by the president’s main collaborators.

In other words, a day after the photo of the unit in Ensenada, the head of state ruled out that the replacement is the candidate of La Cámpora: Liliana Korenfeld, who already held the position during the second presidency of Cristina Kirchner.

Alberto Fernández together with the trade unionists of the CGT.

This issue divides the waters in the ruling coalition. Kirchnerism wants to “reunify” and integrate the health system, although it never finishes explaining what its true plans are. The fat men, who had an excellent relationship with Zanarini, resisted.

The discussion about the sustainability of the health system will reopen sooner rather than later. It froze after January with the little publicized increases that the Government and REPROs enabled for Health companies, similar to the defunct ATP program.

The unionists also took away the President’s commitment so that the $ 11 billion per year that were destined for transportation and education of disabled patients come out of the National Treasury or another official agency and no longer from the social works themselves. “It is a relief that it does not solve the deficit, but it helps,” one strong unionist told Clarion. From the labor union they assured that it was agreed that workers who enter a new job must remain for the first year at the social work of origin.

The CGT diners were the same as always Gerardo Martínez (UOCRA), José Luis Lingeri (Sanitary Works), Héctor Daer (Health), Carlos Acuña (Service Stations), Andrés Rodríguez (UPCN), Armando Cavalieri, from Commerce and Antonio Caló, from the UOM. Also from the game were Sergio Romero (UDI); Jorge Sola, from Insurance; and Roberto Fernández, from the UTA, who appealed to the President for the vaccination of bus drivers.

The president picked up the claim – just one sector of the 1.5 million essentials that require vaccines – and asked him to divide that group by comorbidities and age. “He came to ask for something and was quite loose of papers “They pointed out near the president.

On the side of the Executive they were counted Santiago Cafiero and Claudio Moroni, a detail that the unionists appreciated since after the meetings with the President they must again explain their requests to the Minister of Labor and the Chief of Cabinet. Later the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti; in addition to the presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini – in charge of negotiating vaccines with foreign laboratories. Vizzotti gave them an overview of the progress of the vaccination process. The President told the unionists that important shipments of vaccines against Covid-19 will arrive in the coming weeks.

At the meeting, in addition to Vitobello, there were also the Secretary of Communication, Juan Pablo Biondi and that of Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Beliz, which maintains close ties with the Commerce union.

Héctor Daer was in Olivos with Alberto Fernández. (Photo Lucia Merle)

The unions conveyed their support to the President. “We are Peronists. We have been banking from day one,” one of them said after the earthquake due to the cross-fight between the Minister of Economy. Martin Guzman and the Undersecretary of Energy Federico Basualdo.

The inflation and update of wages were also part of the agenda. A strong commitment was agreed to work on price escalation, especially in primary consumption items, so that they do not end up liquefying the salary increases that are achieved in joint ventures. The government negotiates a six-month price freeze with businessmen.

The trade unionists thanked the modification of Gains and the President and pondered the task of the social works and the unions during the pandemic.