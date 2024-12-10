Sevilla’s shareholder war has reached levels of verbal (and other) aggressiveness that I never thought I could witness. Every meeting between the owners of the SAD (it must always be emphasized, Sevilla is something else) is a kick in the pit of the stomach to anyone who feels the least bit about the red and white, leaving the prestige and good name of the club at a miserable height. the entity. Each one defends his position, heritage or whatever he considers appropriate, it would be necessary to do more, but some time ago they stopped thinking about serving Sevilla to use it. We are not discovering anything. It has been happening since the decision was made to remodel the board of directors from an endogamous position, where the surname was above the position, as if it were a simple family business. In wars they say that anything goes. I couldn’t disagree more. There must always be minimum moral codes, as well as human ones. I don’t think there can be anything worse than waking up one morning and reading that you’ve called your own son “shit.” I also don’t think that from the other corner I was able to breathe when I woke up without being able to hug my parent. The last step that has been taken in this battle is the well-known sanction without entering the Sánchez-Pizjuán for Del Nido Benavente. Almost two years without being able to step foot in a stadium that feels like any other. Exaggerated? You don’t even need to answer. How to act in cases like this is stated in the Sevilla statutes. It does not refer to a president, director or former president, but to a private subscriber. A partner without a name or surname. Not because you have held a position should be different from anyone, but there are ways of acting intermediate between a corrective or irrational stance. Between demonstrating your power or exercising it with tyranny. Del Nido must feel that his action in the antebox on the day of the Seville derby was wrong. Very badly. That entails a financial penalty, not entering the noble area of ​​the stadium and even a change of location. Let him move away from where he has amply demonstrated that his attitude does not contribute to calming the tension between each other. But that right off the bat it is decided to stop going to the stadium, where he goes accompanied by his youngest son, some friends or simply in the comfortable solitude of watching your team, it doesn’t enter my head. What is it intended to achieve? Penance has been on her shoulders since the first day she stopped being president of Sevilla. Every decision he’s made seems worse than the last. However, depriving the right to accompany the team of your soul for a warm-up is a shame that turns you into a victim. That delegitimizes the judge and turns him into a simple jailer. Where do we put the red line?

#Alberto #Fernández #put #red #line