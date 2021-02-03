Alberto Ángel Fernández always took care of the relationship with unionism, with an accent on two leaders: one is Hector Daer, the head of the Health union and head of the CGT, with whom he cultivates a personal friendship.

The other is Hugo Antonio Moyano, the historic trucker leader whom he described as “How much I love and value Hugo. He is a great union leader. We would not have been able to do what we did with Nestor if Hugo had not been in charge of the CGT in those years, “said the President in December 2020, when he visited the Antarctica Sanatorium, which is managed by the trucker union. And added,” You truckers The leaders who made this union must be proud. I say it no matter how much they criticize me. I told Hugo’s children … Let whoever protests protest and whoever is angry be angry. Thank God we had them to fight against the worst nightmare we have ever had against this invisible enemy that is the coronavirus, “said the president.

President Alberto Fernández with Hugo Moyano. Photo: Andrés D’Elia

That day, he was full of praise for Moyano Sr. But that was not the only show of support for the most famous trucker: A photo of Fernández with the former head of the CGT and his family went viral while they celebrated a barbecue in the Quinta de Olivos, without chinstraps and with any kind of distancing, in the middle of the pandemic that plagues the world.

Alberto Fernández and Hugo Moyano met in Olivos, without respecting the distance due to coronavirus.

This chain of political mimes had its last episode last April, when Hugo gave Alberto, in a symbolic way, the keys to the Antarctic Sanatorium, in gratitude for the support that SICHOCA (Union of Truck Drivers) received from the Argentine president.

But this is not all: Pablo Moyano has been received by the head of state in the Casa Rosada, shortly before the truck driver and leader of Independiente saw his judicial situation alleviated in the case for “illicit association” in the soccer club of Avellaneda.

But the relationship continues: this Wednesday, Hugo Moyano returned to the Casa Rosada to see Alberto Fernández, together with members of business chambers of the sector, as well as leaders of the SICHOCA union.

Thus, the President once again made a gesture with the union leader who was the protagonist of many controversies, not only during the K governments, but also since the beginning of his union membership in times of the dictatorship. Moyano thus confirms that he is one of the unionists most loved by the head of state.

Also these days, he called attention to see Facundo Moyano, one of Hugo’s sons and current national deputy, very active alongside government officials from the Frente de Todos. The former head of the Tolls union posted a photo with Sergio Massa, the head of the Chamber of Deputies: Facundo knew how to review in the Renovador Front (Massa’s political force), from which he left when he bet on a new political path together to Felipe Solá.

But also tweeted a photo in the office of the secretary of national Communication, Juan Pablo Biondi, one of the two officials closest to Alberto Fernández, together with the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.