The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. | Photo: EFE

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, called for respect for democracy this Sunday (19), in the middle of the election day in which the government candidate Sergio Massa and the far-right opponent Javier Milei are competing in the second round to find out who will replace him as head of state from December 10th.

“It’s another day when we Argentines vote and define our future. I wish it to be a day of happiness for Argentines,” Fernández told reporters shortly after casting his vote in the ballot box, at around 9:45 am, in one of the polling stations at the Catholic University, located in the Puerto Madero neighborhood, in the south of Buenos Aires. .

Fernández resorted to the restrictions determined by the Electoral Court, in force since Friday morning (18), so as not to answer questions from journalists present. The Argentine president only expressed the desire that “everything goes without doubt and calmly”, in reference to comments made in recent days by Milei’s party, A Liberdade Avança, about possible fraud in the Argentine elections. The president also asked Argentines to “respect and take great care of democracy” and left amidst some timid greetings and applause from some supporters who went to his polling place.

After keeping a low profile in recent weeks, during which he did not participate in the election campaign and hardly attended public events, Fernández will conclude his term on December 10 after choosing not to run for re-election. Around 35.8 million Argentines are eligible to vote today, with voting being mandatory for citizens aged between 18 and 70 and optional for adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17, as well as for residents abroad. The presidential candidates reached the second round after Massa obtained 36.78% of the votes in the first round and Milei, 29.99%.