Alberto Fernández arrives in Mendoza this Saturday to participate in one of the events of the Harvest Festival, the first visit since he was President. He was invited by the winemaker José Pepe Zuccardi, president of the Argentine Wine Corporation, which brings together the wine production chain. He will share the scene with the radical governor Rodolfo Suarez, with whom he maintains a relationship of ups and downs, in a province that is at the top of anti-Kirchnerism in the country.

It will be a fleeting trip, accompanied by his wife Fabiola Yañez and a small group of officials. There will be the Minister of Agriculture Luis Basterra, the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello and the spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi. In Mendoza, he will be received by the senator of the Frente de Todos Anabel Fernández Sagasti, the one chosen by Cristina Kirchner to promote the judicial reform project, and who was the candidate for governor who lost to Suarez in the 2018 gubernatorial election. the presence of the deputy and president of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo, in an increasingly critical role to the policies of Kirchnerism and its scandals such as Vip vaccination.

The last time that Fernández was in Mendoza was for the campaign, in September 2019, where he announced his project to move the cabinet meeting to alternate cities every month, which he could not specify due to the pandemic.

The president will arrive on Saturday morning, after 10, at the INTA Luján de Cuyo headquarters, 20 minutes from the city of Mendoza. You will participate in the Coviar Breakfast. The meeting brings together grape producers, wine cooperatives and wineries, which make up the entire production chain. This event emerged as a counterpoint to the Bodegas de Argentina lunch, which was previously the only meeting that focused attention on politics and the business sector. This year, the winemakers ‘entertainment will be at the Trivento winery, in Maipú, after the producers’ breakfast. Alberto chose to participate in the Coviar, an area with leaders related to his political project.

There are expectations in the wine sector due to the announcements of the president who started his campaign in view of the legislative elections, and wants to resume contact with the productive sectors with the relaunch of the Economic and Social Council. Politically, he will find a scene of great tension between the ruling radicalism in Mendoza and the Frente de Todos, the main opposition party in the provincial Legislature. All the latest projects presented by Suarez, such as the constitutional reform, have been vetoed by Kirchnerism.

During the Coviar meeting, the update of the Strategic Wine Plan (PEVI) for 2030 will be presented, as the central axis in an event that will be attended by a maximum of 250 guests in person. The 2021 edition will be streamed on the Coviar YouTube channel. It will begin at 10 am with the speech of José Alberto Zuccardi, president of COVIAR, then the speeches of President Fernández and Governor Suarez are expected.

There will be connections via streaming with La Rioja, San Juan and Río Negro, with producers, winemakers and provincial authorities. As part of the Coviar Breakfast, agreements will also be signed with different organizations. Among others, there will be agreements with Enacom to expand rural connectivity, and with the Federal Investment Council (CFI) to work on financing lines.

In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic put the massive Harvest celebrations at risk. The night of the Central Act with the election of the queen, the Carousel and the White Way through the streets of the city were suspended. But it was maintained with protocols and a reduced public, the entertainments of producers and winemakers. The central show on Saturday night was replaced by a film that will pay tribute to the harvest festival that will be broadcast simultaneously in meetings in wineries, celebrations in parks and squares of the different municipalities; and in Argentine embassies of 55 countries.

