In your first activity after the institutional cataclysm that ended with the changes in the Cabinet, President Alberto Fernández meets this Saturday with the governors in an attempt to relaunch its management.

The president traveled around 11 to La Rioja. After the resignation and subsequent ratification, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, be part of the entourage.

Also accompanying Fernández are the Ministers of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis; from Social Development, Juan Zabaleta (two who had not submitted their resignations and who maintained their positions); the designated head of Education, Jaime Perzyck, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Serio Massa.

The delegation is completed with the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the chief of presidential advisers, Juan Manuel Olmos; and the first lady, Fabiola Yañez.

The new Chief of Staff, the former governor of Tucumán Juan Manzur is already in La Rioja.

The meeting will be held in one of the government residences, located about twenty minutes from the provincial capital, and at least eight governors will attend.

From La Rioja they confirmed Clarion that they have already arrived in the province Raúl Jalil, governor of Catamarca; Adolfo Rodríguez Saá, president of San Luis; and Sergio Ziliotto, from La Pampa. It is discounted that Gustavo Bordet, from Entre Ríos, another of those who publicly expressed his support for Fernández, will also be present.

Cordovan Governor Juan Schiaretti will not be part of the game. In his environment they commented that he was not invited and that he had not gone either because his strength is not part of the Front of All.

Welcome mate @JuanManzurOK, a friend from La Rioja.

Successes in your new management. The hour requires us to work together for the happiness of our People and the greatness of the Nation, working with commitment to pay off the internal debt that we have with the Argentines. pic.twitter.com/YhvNil6oZQ – Ariel Puy S🔆ria 🇦🇷 (@ArielPuy) September 18, 2021

At the request of Wado de Pedro, the governor of Santa Fe Omar Perotti is going to Zoom into the meeting. Also Axel Kicillof will be in a virtual way.

At lunch, the President will try finish collecting wills and give a clear signal of support to your administration.

Official sources did not rule out that the head of state would present his new government team in the province where his father was born. The oath will finally be on Monday.

