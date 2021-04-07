President Alberto Fernández sent his support to the former Brazilian president Lula Da Silva, three years after his arrest for the Lava Jato case, and he fired again at the Justice when he demanded an end to “judicial arbitrariness” in the region.

“Three years ago Lula da Silva turned himself in to the police for an armed and manipulated cause to prevent him from participating in the electoral process,” begins Fernández’s message from his Twitter account.

“That is why he had and has my support and my commitment to end the Judicial arbitrariness that conditions the democracies of the region“he added.

Lula had highlighted weeks ago that Alberto Fernández was “the first person” who called him when the annulment of his sentence was known, for which he thanked him and “the supportive people of Argentina.”

3 years ago @LulaOficial he turned himself in to the police for an armed and manipulated cause to prevent him from participating in the electoral process. That is why he had and has my support and my commitment to end the judicial arbitrariness that conditions the democracies of the region. pic.twitter.com/MZeA6inqhI – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 7, 2021

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had recovered his political rights in March and may be a candidate in 2022, after Judge Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court, annulled all his convictions for corruption in the Lava Jato operation.

In conclusion, the judge of the Court referred the cases to Brasilia, where the regional court of the capital will have to decide if the case goes to a judge of first instance and the whole process starts from scratch, which would give Lula enough time to present your presidential candidacy next year, if you wish.

Lula spent 580 days in prison for a sentence issued by judge Sergio Moro in a jail in the city of Curitiba, in the state of Paraná, and was left out of the 2018 election, despite being one of the favorites in the polls. His place was taken by Fernando Haddad, who lost the ballot to Jair Bolsonaro.

News in development.

JPE