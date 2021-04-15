In his announcement of the new restrictions in the face of the second wave of coronavirus in the country, in which he reported time limits on circulation and suspension of face-to-face classes at AMBA, President Alberto Fernández dedicated a few words to the governors for the purchase of the vaccines against Covid-19.

“We are making a huge effort so that the vaccination process is not interrupted, in a world that definitely doesn’t offer the vaccines you need“He started his message about it.

The president said that they continue to “negotiate with everyone, consulting anyone who may be a vaccine producer so that they reach the Argentines.”

“I want to tell you that at no time did we monopolize the decision to hire vaccines“, He sentenced in this regard.

In addition, he said that the same law that “empowered us as the National State to buy vaccines, empowered all the provinces to do so.”

“Now, I know what it costs to get vaccines and I am sure that more than one governor must have tried to buy vaccines for his people and it has been difficult for him. prefer to negotiate with nation states“, he assured.

“I say this to dispel any doubt about how the system of contracting vaccines by the National State has been,” he continued.

In addition, he assured that “I do not want to hurt anyone”, because, he said, “many governors tried to obtain vaccines unsuccessfully in a world where, once and for all, let’s understand it, vaccines are being monopolized by a very small number of countries.”

“We are among those countries that, ironically, have certain privilege of being able to continue accessing vaccines and vaccinate his people. In order for us to continue with this vaccination, we inexorably need to restrict social encounters, “he concluded in that sense.

The president’s statements come after the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, assured that the provinces were authorized to manage the purchase of vaccines.

After these statements, Córdoba, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos and the City of Buenos Aires, among other jurisdictions, reported that they were beginning negotiations with laboratories to acquire doses.

In his statements, Cafiero also opened the game to private parties. In this context, this Tuesday, the infectologist Daniel Stamboulian, medical director of Stamboulian Health Services, told Clarín that he had already been making inquiries with Pfizer and Moderna to buy vaccines and distribute them throughout the country.

LM