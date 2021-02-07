First it was the Deputy Chief of Cabinet, Cecilia Todesca, with the appeal to raise withholdings in the countryside as a mechanism to control food prices in the domestic market. And now President Alberto Fernández himself warned about that possibility or that of “establishing quotas” for exports.

Fernández said that the State “only has two channels to solve the problem” of food prices. Referring to the increases in meat, and although he said they are tools that he “would rather not use”, he raised only two possible scenarios: “Raise withholdings, which are currently limited, or put quotas: say ‘this is not exported”.

“When I am talking about these things I am not against the field, I am in favor of the Argentine table. They have to understand that they are part of Argentina,” said the President.

And he threatened, in an interview published today in the newspaper Page 12: “I am telling you publicly that I cannot let this continue, because the risk is that with the pandemic all these products will continue to grow in price and we are not willing to tolerate it. If they don’t understand it, they force me to solve the problem and they can’t ignore it“.

