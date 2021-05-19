The definition of the Attorney General of the Nation, the chief prosecutor, is defined both in the Casa Rosada and in Congress, with the Peronist chiefs of the Chamber of Deputies seeking a quorum to sanction the reforms and with the office of Cristina Kirchner in the Senate, as an oracle for the final name of this high-voltage political and legal party.

Daniel Rafecas, the name chosen by Alberto Ángel Fernández at the beginning of his Presidency, was almost out of the running when this week, he published on his Instagram account that he would not be part of the game if the new Attorney is not elected if it is not with the two thirds of the Senate, as required by current law.

This does not go hand in hand with the advanced K that had its milestone this Tuesday, when the Commissions for Constitutional Affairs and Justice of the Chamber of Deputies, gave their opinion on the reforms in the election of the Procurator as well as in the duration of his mandate and the mode of operation. removal. Now, it remains to be seen if the ruling party gets a number to advance with this move, since both the Lavagnismo and the Cordovan deputies who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti have already been elusive when it comes to accompanying.

At this time, a firm name does not appear in the official ranks to replace the Rafecas option. Close to the head of state, they assure that “the name is defined by Alberto and no one else”: This appears in doubt when the shipwreck of the option is seen by the federal judge who already got out of the fight. Meanwhile, in the Patria Institute (bunker K) the names of Graciana Peñafort and Maximiliano Rusconi appear without force: Cristina Kirchner’s legal advisor has already said that she does not play that game and Julio Miguel De Vido’s powerful lawyer sounds worn out, after the legal defense of the former Kirchner Minister of Planning.

It is known in Casa Rosada that Cristina and her family never wanted Rafecas for the position of Attorney. Beyond having dismissed the accusations of the former prosecutor Alberto Nisman against the former President, he is not someone considered trustworthy on the K beaches. For the Christian wishes in the judicial sphere, it appears more drinkable to try to run to the acting Attorney Eduardo Casal and replace him with someone own self. Within the framework of the Procuration, it is in the line of succession possibility the lawyer Víctor Abramovich, close to Horacio Verbitsky, since the passage of both by CELS, the Center for Legal and Social Studies, and that he moved in the Procuratorate aligned with Alejandra Gils Carbó, bishop K.

The support that Elisa Carrió renewed in the last hours to vote for Daniel Rafecas for the position seems to have lost its chance. Not only did he not get support from the PRO (with a suspicious Patricia Bullrich of the federal judge for that position) but he also generated a dispute in the UCR parliamentary interblock, which generated rispidences this Tuesday between Luis Naidenoff, Mario Negri and Julio Martinez and Pablo Blanco ; These last two legislators shouted to heaven for endorsing the name Rafecas.

Thus, the definition remains open as to whether Sergio Massa and Máximo Kirchner get a number to vote for the reforms of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that Cristina Kirchner wants. In Casa Rosada, they run away from this matter (“they are issues of Parliament,” they say on the first floor of the Government House) and they wait for Alberto Fernández to mention a new name. That, obviously, also satisfies the vice president, whose vigilance in judicial matters is already known.