President Alberto Fernández spoke on Monday about the aggression he suffered in Chubut during a tour of the burned area and, although he assured that it was “an anecdote,” he pointed out “the violent people who throw stones.”

“The rest does not matter, the rest is anecdote. The violent throw stones, we throw works. The violent throw stones, we we carry vaccines. The violent throw stones, we bring love and affection to the people. This is the only thing that should matter to us and nothing and no one should divert us from this path, he said.

In this context, he took the opportunity to defend the official vaccination plan and pointed to the opposition: “I never heard among the opponents someone who comes to see me and says ‘I have a door to open and get a vaccine for Argentines.’ I would have loved for them to do it and not for them to accuse us of poisoning ourselves“.

On Monday, the President led the presentation ceremony for the first 1,000 public works that are underway throughout Argentina.

The activity began after noon, in Almirante Brown, from where the head of state communicated by teleconference with the municipality of Hurlingham and the provinces of Misiones, Córdoba, Catamarca and Neuquén, and by Zoom with the mayors of 25 cities of different localities of the country.

During his speech he also referred to the debt with the International Monetary Fund and criticized the management of Cambiemos por “choose the easy way to go into debt and forget about people”.

President Alberto Fernández with his Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

“Now everyone is eager for us to fix, what I’m not going to do is fix at the expense of the Argentines“, emphasized the head of state during the closing of the act.

Finally, he criticized “the crack” among Argentines and asked that differences in society not be the object of division between people in order to cope with the crisis of the pandemic.

“There are many more of us who want to recover a united Argentina that side by side take care of their elders, that they get vaccinated and leave the tragedy of the pandemic behind and that they stand up so that we can live in the Argentina that we all deserve, “he concluded.

In the act, President Fernández opened 30 works in 11 provinces for an investment of 9,772 million pesos, according to the national government.

Fernández was accompanied by the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof; the local mayor Mariano Cascallares, and the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis.

Also there were the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta and the Director General of Culture and Education of the province of Buenos Aires, Agustina Vila, and the director of the educational establishment, Susana Elola.

From there, the President communicated via videoconference with five of the points where the works have already been completed.

Airport reopening

In the afternoon, at 7:00 p.m., the President will receive the first flight with which he will proceed to the reopening of the Metropolitan Airport, after the construction of a new runway, remodeling and expansion works of the international sector and a new beacon system.

The Jorge Newbery International Airport will thus return air operations and the arrivals of four flights from Córdoba, Neuquén, Bariloche and Salta are scheduled, according to the Ministry of Transport.

For the following days there are scheduled departures to cabotage destinations such as Mar del Plata, San Luis and Mendoza and a regional one from Aerolineas Argentinas to the Viru Viru International Airport of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, among others.

It is estimated that there will be more than 80 flights in the first three days, the Transportation portfolio pointed out.