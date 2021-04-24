Alberto Fernández affirmed this Saturday that “the only statistic that counts is that of the people who spend hours looking for a bed,” at a new junction with the City Government. The President warned that the measures he takes “they may seem unsympathetic“, but” all “he wants is” to take care of people. “

“Beyond the statistical data shown, the people who get sick in the City they roam looking for a bed and they end up in Greater Buenos Aires to be served. The only statistic that counts is that of people who spend hours looking for a bed, “said Fernández.

Speaking to Radio 10, the head of state explained that in the meeting he held on Friday afternoon with the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, they decided “toincrease the number of beds“in the Province of Buenos Aires” so that if someone does not have a place in the City “they have the guarantee of having it in the Province.”

