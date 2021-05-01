President Alberto Fernandez thanked trade unionists for their “responsibility” in the pandemic, and warned businessmen that “It is not time to raise the price of food“, but they have to” make a contribution “to face the crisis generated by the coronavirus and quarantine.

“The businessmen also accompanied in this. businessmen, the only thing that remains for me to ask, fundamentally to food producers, to take into account the time that Argentina lives. It is not time to raise prices nor make Argentines pay for the good international moment of food prices, “Fernández stressed on Labor Day during a virtual event at the Olivos Presidential Palace.

When closing the Forum “Present and Future Work with Solidarity”, organized by the Economic and Social Council, the President highlighted the “responsibility” of trade unionists, and stressed: “The union support was immense, I only have gratitude for them.”

The activity was divided into eight thematic panels that included the participation of representatives of unions, companies, social movements, academia and civil society, as well as international guests.

According to the Presidency in a statement, the objective of the Forum was “to stimulate the debate on local and global challenges to identify ideas and proposals towards a model that harmonizes economic development with inclusion, innovation and the knowledge economy, with the centrality and the dignity of the person, the rights of workers, inclusion and respect for the planet “.

