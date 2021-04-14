President Alberto Fernández thanked this Tuesday for the letter sent by his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, whom he urged to “make a global effort” to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

“’No one is saved alone’”, teaches our Pope Francis. So we must do it, “Fernández transmitted through his Twitter account, after receiving the letter from the US president. Biden sent the Argentine president his best wishes for a speedy recovery after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month .

In his response through the social network, Fernández expressed: “I sincerely appreciate your concern for my health and your good wishes for my speedy recovery. The pandemic demands a global effort from us to overcome it.”.

I appreciate the letter from the President @JoeBiden. I sincerely appreciate your concern for my health and your good wishes for my speedy recovery. The pandemic demands a global effort from us to overcome it. “No one is saved alone”, teaches our Pope Francis. So we must. pic.twitter.com/HkIkynPfNt – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 14, 2021

The President received Biden’s letter during a virtual lunch that the chief executive had with the director for the Western Hemisphere of the US National Security Council, Juan González, and the acting undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the Department of Status, Julie Chung.

“Dear President, I am very sorry to hear that you were diagnosed with Covid-19. Please accept my best wishes for a speedy recovery“, said the North American president.

In addition, Biden told him that “The pandemic continues to threaten us all and delays our much-sought return to normalcy”. “I appreciate your administration’s commitment to fighting the virus and your cooperation on our other bilateral priorities. Look forward to our continued collaboration. My thoughts are with you, your family, and the people of Argentina at this difficult time,” concluded Biden. Your message.

According to the information provided by the Télam agency, in the text that the President received, Biden sent him his personal greeting, and highlighted the future participation of Argentina in the Climate Summit, which will take place through videoconferences on the 22nd and April 23th.