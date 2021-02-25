After returning from Mexico and in the midst of the VIP vaccination scandal, President Alberto Fernández leads in Yapeyú, Corrientes, the act of commemoration for the 243rd anniversary of the birth of General José de San Martin, after which he will hold a working meeting with the governors of the Norte Grande.

The president arrived directly from Mexico at the Libertador General José de San Martín Airport in the city of Posadas, where he is received by the Governor of Misiones, Oscar Herrera Ahuad. Both the president and the first lady, Fabiola Yañez, and the rest of the entourage were swabbed for coronavirus, with negative result.

From there he goes to Yapeyú, where Governor Gustavo Valdés and the local mayor, Marisol Fagundez, are waiting for him.

In the Plaza de Armas, Fernández, together with the governor and the mayor, will give a speech in homage to the Liberator’s birthday. Then, in the Templete, you will discover a memorial plaque of the event and will tour the house of San Martín.

Once the event is over, the President will hold a working meeting with the governors of the Norte Grande, accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro, and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

In addition to Herrera Ahuad and Valdés, the governors Raúl Jalil (Catamarca), Jorge Capitanich (Chaco), Gildo Insfrán (Formosa), Gerardo Morales (Jujuy), Ricardo Quintela (La Rioja), Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero) will participate in the meeting. ), Juan Manzur (Tucumán), and Vice Governor Antonio Marocco (Salta).

On Wednesday, the president concluded his tour of Mexico, where he accompanied the local president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the celebration for the 200 years of the Aztec country in addition to holding meetings with businessmen and other personalities.

His trip occurred in the midst of the scandal over the diversion of vaccines for Kirchner mayors, officials and journalists at the Ministry of Health, which led to the departure of Ginés González García. From Mexico, Fernández ignited the controversy by calling the complaints “antics” and blaming the press for the scandal.

