Fed up with Sergio Berni’s public questioning against his management, Alberto Fernández decided to move his chips. The President ordered the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, to reactivate the meetings with the mayors of Greater Buenos Aires so that they have interference in the preparation of the crime map and in the deployment of federal forces. And in the last hours there were three summits in which it was agreed a “direct” work between the Nation and the municipalities, an issue that irritates the Buenos Aires official.

Although at the Casa Rosada they talked about Berni crossed “a limit” at the intersection he had with the Secretary of Security, Eduardo Villalba, number 2 of Frederic, and there were even some ministers who were encouraged to suggest that he should resign, it was a definition that the Buenos Aires official left in the media that motivated Fernández’s response: “The minister lies to the PresidentFor example, when saying that there are 4 thousand gendarmes working in the streets of the province of Buenos Aires, something that is a lie. And also that he coordinates with us. “

Ultimately, this is one of the management claims that Berni repeatedly made explicit, who asked to directly control the federal forces that the Nation has for the Province in the territory. Far from making a concession now the government proposes to expand the influence of mayors, who do not hide criticism towards the official who supports Cristina Kirchner.

“There is a firm decision to work and articulate with the mayors directly,” admitted from Balcarce 50, on the new scenario that opens from this summit. “The idea is to return to a similar scheme to Operation Sentinel which was held with Néstor and Cristina, where the mayors who know the territory better than anyone else worked closely with the Nation, “explained sources familiar with the first two summits that were held this Thursday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Security.

In the first meeting the mayors disembarked Juan Zabaleta (Hurlingham), Leonardo Nardini (Malvinas Argentinas) and Gustavo Menendez (Merlo), three leaders close to Fernández, while then Fernando Espinoza from Matanzas passed the building on Gelly and Obes streets.

Sabina Frederic started meetings with mayors Leonardo Nardini (Malvinas Argentinas), Juan Zabaleta (Hurlingham), Gustavo Menéndez (Merlo) and Fernando Espinoza (La Matanza) to help put together the crime map.

And this Friday, Frederic, with his chief of staff Cecilia Rodriguez and the secretary of Federal Articulation, Gabriel Fuks, stopped by Almirante Brown to visit Mariano cascallares, another of the mayors close to Fernández.

“They talked about the deployment of the 4 thousand members of the Federal Forces that are currently carrying out operations in the Buenos Aires suburbs,” they said from Security. “The mayors asked to influence the planning of the deployment of federal forces in each of the districts according to their crime maps,” they limited themselves to saying about the new role that mayors will have.

The mayors want to have an opinion on where the gendarmes destined to reinforce security in the Conurbano should be located.

From the Casa Rosada they explained that the mayors multiplied their direct requests to the President regarding the security issue. “They have a different opinion about where the gendarmes should be compared to what the province says. The decision is to listen to them and give them an answer.“They assured. They still have to define how it will be implemented. The meetings will be repeated in the coming weeks.

“It is not our problem alone. We receive the anger of the people and we have been warning, hopefully you don’t have to wait for the election to make them realize“says one of the mayors. The latest violent episodes of insecurity, which unleashed some protest marches, finished lighting the alarms.

Beyond management, in meetings, as he was able to reconstruct Clarion, strong reproaches were heard against Berni. The minister did not hide her fatigue with the media crossovers with the official. “I did not notice her overwhelmed“, confided a mayor, like the one that Marcela Losardo made explicit to leave his position in the Ministry of Justice.

Sabina Frederic, in the meeting with Fernando Espinoza (La Matanza)

More: from the environment of the President, admit that these movements imply “a strong endorsement” to Frederic, but at the same time they maintain that “it was never in doubt”.

Nobody is in charge of hiding the tension with Berni, symbolically supported by Cristina in the ceremony on Wednesday. “It’s not our problem, it’s your boss’s: who has to take care of that is (Axel) Kicillof, which is the one who must contain his mayors who are very angry. “

Nobody dares to predict how this internship will end. Above all because, as Clarín said, Kicillof does not analyze talking to Cristina to enable Berni to leave and even strengthened his bond with the minister.

