President Alberto Fernández headed this Thursday in Salta the central act for the 200 years since the death of Martín Miguel de Güemes and during his speech he swore in memory of the general that he will work “for the unity of the Argentines” and asked to “make a homeland” by rejecting “the poison of corruption proposed by the powerful. “

The president, who had arrived in the provincial capital on Wednesday in the midst of a strong protest, said he felt “an admiration from always” for the caudillo, who was a central actor in the struggles for independence and who died on June 17, 1821, and took an oath before the “infernal” soldiers.

“Today is an auspicious day, 200 years away, for me to swear to the general that in the midst of the pandemic I will work tirelessly so that the health of each Argentine is preserved, that his death has not been in vain and I will work for building a federal country where the North is not forgotten, “Fernández began his speech.

And he continued: “I want to swear that I’m going to work with the 24 governors because it is what the imperative of time imposes. I want to swear to you that I am going to work so that we all get vaccinated quickly, so that each Argentine stops living with the fear that a virus will get into the body and complicate their health or end their life. I want to swear to you that I will work again and again for unity between us. It is not a time for disputes, to waste time in sterile debates, it is a time to join forces, to build the country that we owe each other. “

Alberto Fernández and the governor of Salta in the commemorative act for the 200 years of the death of Güemes. Photo Presidency.

The president also stressed that Güemes made a homeland and called to remember his legacy “in moments like these so tremendous, horrible, where disease and death lurk.”

“Making a homeland is doing justice, it is demanding equality for all, making a homeland is having convictions and that they are never violated by the powerful who try to buy them. Building a homeland is to reject the poison of corruption that the powerful propose,” he said.

The President insisted that being a patriot also means understanding that when there is no unity “only discomfort, grief and anguish end up winning”, and claimed “to look beyond the border to understand that the homeland does not end in the geographical limits of the country. , there is a bigger one that is the one of Latin America “.

Fernández, who before the event visited the Basilica Cathedral of the provincial capital, had arrived in Salta on Wednesday night, amidst a strong protest.

They were honked and cacerolazos down Belgrano avenue in the provincial capital. Many people made themselves heard from their cars and there were also hundreds of people from Salta who, shouting “go away”, joined on foot despite the 0 degree thermal sensation.

The protest was called by social networks and was heard in the center of the City.

Last Tuesday, the president had to suspend a visit to Pergamino due to a protest called by rural producers. On that occasion, Fernández was going to lead the opening ceremony of the Fontezuela section of National Route 8

