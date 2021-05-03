President Alberto Fernández took the oath this Monday to Alexis Guerrera as the new Minister of Transport, replacing the late Mario Meoni.

“You have two difficult things: the subject and replacing Mario Meoni, who has been your friend and you have worked with him. It is a great pleasure to receive you in the Government. General Pinto’s friends should be proud that a man from there has reached the national government, “stated the President before reading the rigorous slogans and after asking for a loud applause in homage to Meoni.

The event, held at the Bicentennial Museum, was attended by, among others, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who in recent days was at the center of the scene due to his dispute with the Undersecretary of Energy, the Cristinista Federico Basualdo.

Guerrera was mayor of the Buenos Aires party of General Pinto between 2003 and 2019 and at the end of last year assumed as president of Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura (TAI). His appointment in Transportation was confirmed after a series of direct steps made by Fernández himself.

The moment of Guerrera’s signature after his swearing-in as Transport Minister.

After Meoni’s death, on April 23 in a car accident on National Route 7, Guerrera had spoken to ratify the continuity of the work plan implemented in the Ministry of Transportation.

“All the companies and departments of the Ministry of Transportation are working fully, fully dedicated to the works, working fully because that is a way to honor Mario’s memory,” said the national official.

In 2016, after getting his re-election to the mayor of General Pinto by the Front for Victory (FpV), Guerrera formalized his decision to break with the then Kirchnerist space to join Sergio Massa’s space.

Two years later, when he was passing his fourth term as head of the northwestern Buenos Aires commune, Guerrera politically flirted with then-governor María Eugenia Vidal and there was speculation with his move to Cambiemos, although later he remained in the Renovador Front to reach the Government.

