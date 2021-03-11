The mother of Santa Fe governor Omar Perotti, Angela Burkardt, died this Thursday at the age of 90 while she was admitted to a Rafaela clinic after suffering a domestic accident.

Due to this family situation, Alberto Fernández suspended his trip to the city of Rosario, where he was going to participate together with the provincial president, in the framework of the Federal Cabinet meetings for the Alternative Capitals program.

Fernández had a telephone conversation with the Santa Fe president, in which he expressed “his solidarity and affection in the face of his mother’s delicate health situation”.

Meanwhile, the provincial government announced that the meeting of both cabinets will be subject to a new call.

After knowing the news of the death, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, expressed their condolences through Twitter.

Omar Perotti’s mother, Angela Burkardt, after being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Photo Télam.

Angela burkardt passed away this Thursday at 5.15 after being hospitalized on Monday due to a domestic accident that caused her to fall and fracture her hip, and her condition worsened over the hours due to a pulmonary complication.

That day, the governor Perotti suspended his official activities due to the situation of her mother, who underwent surgery in Rafaela, the city from which the president is a native.

With pain I received the news of the death of the companion’s mother @omarperotti. Strong hug from a distance for Omar and his family. – Santiago Cafiero (@SantiCafiero) March 11, 2021

Burkardt’s name appeared in recent times in the Santa Fe media after a journalist assured that she and other relatives of Perotti had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The version was denied by the health authorities and the governor took the matter to court, understanding that it was an intentional political operation.

Grief over the death of our partner’s mother @omarperotti. Big hug to your relatives – Agustín Rossi (@RossiAgustinOk) March 11, 2021

In fact, at the beginning of the month, when it was his turn, the governor accompanied his mother to get the vaccine as part of the operation set up in Rafaela.

Perotti had suffered the death of his father Miguel Ángel Perotti, 87, last July

JPE