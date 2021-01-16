In the midst of the controversy and the installed debate about the return of face-to-face classes in schools across the country, President Alberto Fernández affirmed that he would return the boys to the classrooms “is a priority” and will occur “in March”.

“We have decided that the classes return with the care of the case, that’s why we are in a position to confirm that classes will start in March“said the head of state in an interview with the site Data Key.

In this sense, he maintained that he asked the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, that “the study plan be reviewed”, so that “in the course of this year, they can recover the contents that during 2020 could have been bypassed product of restrictions “.

And when they asked him what were the reasons for the national government to promote the return to the classroom, the head of state replied: “The teaching of classes is a priority for me this year. There are reasons for the development of the boys that do so. they demand. But there are also reasons for social development that make it imperative. Losing a year of education and knowledge is very serious for any society and that is something we cannot afford. “

President Fernández also referred to the warnings of some union leaders of Buenos Aires teachers who affirmed that the epidemiological conditions are not in place to move forward with the opening of schools on February 17.

On February 17 there will be no conditions to return to the presence, “reiterated on Friday the Secretary General of UTE-Ctera, Angélica Graciano.

On this issue, the head of state indicated that it is expected that “all teachers receive the vaccine together with security personnel, because it is essential that they are protected from contagion.”

“The purpose is to minimize in them any possibility of contracting the disease and that they can work calmly and safely. I understand that from this immunization coverage there should not be any opposition from them,” he added.

Fernández also expressed his opinion on the public letter that former president Mauricio Macri issued last Thursday to demand that “the schools be opened.”

“Returning to the classroom is a need for the whole of society. That is why we must think about it with due care for students and with health guarantees for teachers. Many do not understand it that way,” Fernández said.

In addition, he pointed out against the referents of Together for Change when warning that “they turn the problem into an act of electoral opportunism that is translated into a mere speech.”

“When they refer in this way, they remind us that they are the same as when they govern, they disbelieve public education, mistreat teachers and have only shown their contempt for education by reducing state investment in that area.”

With his statements, the President sought to put an end to the growing uncertainty surrounding the reopening of schools, which were closed in March last year when the coronavirus pandemic set in.

The situation took on such a dimension that the national deputy for the Civic Coalition, Maximiliano Ferraro, came out to demand this Saturday that the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, appear in the lower house in an “urgent” manner to provide details on the return to the classrooms.

“The Minister must stop improvising, the national educational policy cannot be fingered and prey to extortion from some union sectors,” claimed Ferraro.

The JxC referent also requested that the opposing teachers’ unions “reflect” and “stop speculating and acting meanly and with conservative attitudes that threaten the right to education of millions of kids.”