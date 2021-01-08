The government of Alberto Fernández sent another signal to Joseph Biden, this time before the Organization of American States (OAS). He supported the certification of the victory of the Democrat in the elections of November 3 and repudiated the assault on the Capitol last Wednesday, carried out by supporters of Donald Trump.

“The Argentine Republic celebrates the certification by the Congress of the United States of America of the results of the recent presidential elections in that country and reiterates once again to President-elect Joseph Biden, congratulations on your electoral victory“The letter begins by saying that through Foreign Minister Felipe Solá it was sent to the Argentine representation before the OAS and this in turn circulated it to the other countries in the organization.

The text of the letter continues as follows: “They deserve the strongest condemnation of recent events that occurred in Washington DC with the aim, even when unlikely, of distorting the legitimate electoral results. This shows that no country is free from attempts that seek to different media ignore the democratic pronouncement of their electorate. ”

And it ends in a third paragraph. “We have confidence in the functioning of US institutions. These facts should strengthen the conviction in all countries that we embrace the ideals of democracy, that it requires the permanent commitment of our peoples in search of its affirmation.”

The letter that Fernández sent to the OAS goes along the same lines as his tweet two days ago in which he repudiated the attack on the US Congress, but it has other curious spices in a body where the government of Alberto F. draws attention for his steadfast refusal to accompany the resolutions condemning the regime of Nicolás Maduro and Daniel Ortega. In general, he also manifests himself against the general secretary, Luis Almagro, whose re-election he did not support.

That is why the statement is curious and is in tune with the Government’s desire that the arrival of Biden also implies a “change” of focus in the body, where the government considers that Trump and Almagro were “obsessed” with Venezuela. However, it is difficult for Biden to relax his country’s position towards Maduro, whom he has called a “dictator.”

However, the approach to Biden, who Jorge Argüello is working on in Washington – for a possible bilateral relationship with the Argentine president – would have received signals of Argentine intentions: to become a partner and ally of the Democratic administration in classics of international politics. like multilateralism and the fight against global warming.