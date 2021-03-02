He is determined to bring the case to justice. In front of the deputies, on Monday, the Argentine President, Alberto Fernandez, announced the filing of a “Criminal complaint to determine who were the authors and participants of the greatest fraudulent administration and the greatest embezzlement that our memory has recorded”. Targeted: his neoliberal predecessor, Mauricio Macri, who contracted with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in 2018, a colossal loan of $ 57 billion, of which $ 44 billion was disbursed, Fernandez having refused the last tranche. The country, which has accumulated three consecutive years of recession (- 12.1%, in 2020, according to official forecasts), is committed, after having obtained the renegotiation of an external debt “Toxic” with private creditors, in difficult negotiations with the Fund. Objective, to free themselves from an unsustainable debt, weighed down by the collapse of the Argentine peso. Strangled, the country must face maturities of 3.8 billion dollars this year, 18 billion next year, 19.2 billion the following year, and 4.9 billion in 2024. Incompatible with the policy of stimulus defended by Fernandez, who intends to get rid of the austerity conditionalities of the IMF. The more so as this “mortgage” on the country, posed in obscure conditions, would have been due to purely electoral aims: the Trump administration would have “Promoted the granting of such a loan to favor President Macri”, who was then running for a second term. “A debt contracted by an irresponsible government”, accuses Fernandez, for the sole benefit of “Very privileged who prosper with the crisis”.