Alberto Fernandez He will lead this Thursday the act to enact the legalization of abortion that the Senate sanctioned on December 30. It is a promise kept from the President’s campaign; It is perhaps the most important legacy of the Frente de Todos management to date. In the Government they know it. The project was sent and promoted by Fernández and devised by one of his most trusted officials, Vilma Ibarra.

The Legal and Technical Secretary will be one of the speakers at the ceremony at the Bicentennial Museum of the Government House. On the podium, Fernández will also be accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, and its pair of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta.

There will be feminist referents, medical institutions and actresses present, but also a notable absence: Cristina Kirchner. The vice president continues her vacation in Calafate. Will you participate virtually? In the Government they indicated that she was invited as to all official acts.

In the Executive, they denied political short circuits among the maximum exponents of the ruling front. Proof of this was the tour that Fernández led this Wednesday with Maximum Kirchner and Cafiero in Baradero. The President of the Deputies, Sergio MassaYes, he will attend the Rosada.

The Government has 8 days from the publication of the law in the Official Gazette to guarantee its compliance. From then on, all women over 16 who have pregnancies can interrupt them until the 14th week of gestation without any cause or cost. The practice -eminently chemical- will be included in the Mandatory Medical Plan (PMO) of the Health system.

Medical institutions will have a period of 10 days from the request to comply with the request of the applicants.

If a professional hinders or unreasonably delays the termination of the pregnancy, they could face penalties of 3 months to a year in prison and be permanently disqualified. Health personnel may opt for conscientious objection as long as they can refer care to another doctor immediately. Opposing private institutions should do the same.

Despite the fact that the sanction of the law was celebrated by the Government as a political triumph, the Executive insists – facing the electoral year – on the wounds left by the debate, which is going through society and also the ruling bloc in Congress .

With that look, they emphasize that the President will also enact the law of the “Thousand days”, which the Executive sent to Congress together with the legal abortion bill, to guarantee economic and food assistance to children under 3 years of age. “We do not want anyone who does not want to have an abortion to have to,” they recalled at the Casa Rosada.

There will not only be significant absences in the ruling party. They invited opposition deputies and senators who agree with the law, but many of them have so far rejected the proposal.

The brief recess of Congress explains only some of the absences. Silvia Lospennato, of the PRO and a member of the group of “sororas” that was forged in Deputies in 2018 – when the project was rejected in the Senate – he excused himself precisely because he was on vacation. Romina del PláThe Left Front would not be from the party either. Many of the “green” members of the majority and minority opposition forces do not want to participate in a celebration that they feel is alien.

The President had pledged in the campaign to send a new bill to legalize abortion. His predecessor, Mauricio Macri, in 2018 enabled the discussion in Congress, but opposed its approval. This time the dynamic was repeated. In the PRO they believe that in their electorate there is a majority of “celestial”.

The sending of the project and the sanction of the law generated the President short circuits with the Church. It happened during his visit to the Vatican in January last year and during the debate in Congress. The bishops did not greet the head of state by the end of the year, as is tradition.

In the Government, the gender agenda is here to stay. Not just because of the ministry created ad hoc. The Executive analyzes – in tune with the debate in dozens of countries – projects to recognize the care economy and unpaid work.

A little symbol was inaugurated this Wednesday: a bathroom without distinction of gender in the Casa Rosada. “A bath for all,” joked an official.

Beyond the humor, in the headquarters of the Executive they consider the measure as a symbol of the direction of the Government.

