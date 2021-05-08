After a week of furious interns and the hot debate about the direction of economic management, Alberto Fernández will start this Sunday a intense five day tour by Lisbon, Madrid, Paris and Rome to try to get support for the renegotiation with the Monetary Fund and the Paris Club, and in search for a political oxygenation of his leadership, rubbed off by Kirchnerism, the most hostile sector of the coalition.

The trip, which ended up being made official on the edge by complex health situation of the country as a result of the global pandemic, will culminate with a cucarda that Fernández will be able to exhibit again in less than a year and a half of management: the second meeting with Pope Francis, scheduled for the Thursday.

Accompanied by the first lady and the chancellor, Felipe Solá; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the secretary of Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Beliz, and the Secretary of Communication and Press, Juan Pablo Biondi, Fernández will land this Sunday at noon in Europe.

The flight rented to Aerolineas Argentinas will also have among its passengers: Martin Guzman, the Minister of Economy who in the last week was beaten by all Kirchnerism, a devious attack at the heart of the economic program of the Casa Rosada.

Fernández and Guzmán will seek support from the European Union for the renegotiation with the IMF and the Paris Club, two open fronts of the minister’s management that in recent times began to meet resistance in the toughest sector of the coalition, much more concerned about the electoral calendar than due to macroeconomic imbalances.

This Thursday, for example, the upper house obtained an opinion on the project of Oscar Parrilli, Cristina Kirchner’s right hand in the Senate, which proposes to use it to “alleviate the pandemic”, and not to pay “debt or interest”, to the US $ 4,300 in Drawing Rights that the IMF will send to Argentina as one of its member countries.

Francisco and Kristalina

Rome will be, in that sense, a crucial stop on the tour: in addition to the conclave with Francisco – the first had taken place at the end of January 2020, before the outbreak of the pandemic in the Western world – to whom Fernández already told on repeated occasions the gratitude for their support to the renegotiation of the sovereign debt, Guzmán will share an activity with Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the IMF, at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences of the Vatican, before boarding the plane back.

On Wednesday, at his regular press conference, Gerry Rice, the Fund’s Communications Director, dedicated a statement of support to the head of the Palacio de Hacienda, who was questioned locally: “We are fully involved in the talks with Minister Guzmán“.

The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, will meet again in El vaticano.

The minister, who ended up losing the transitory confidence he had garnered from Cristina Kirchner by the summer, was left in the center of the storm for the last week due to his failed decision to resign the now-famous Undersecretary of Energy Federico Basualdo, an official who reports to Kirchnerism.

Guzmán tried to displace him two Fridays ago without notifying the Instituto Patria, with the aim of advancing in a double-digit rate increase in the payment of the clients of Edenor and Edesur in the City and in Greater Buenos Aires, the epicenter of the K.

For now, the Casa Rosada implemented an increase of 9%: the cap that, for example, the governor requested Axel Kicillof, whose interference in the economic area began to cause distress in the markets.

Before getting on the plane, however, the minister upped the ante: “We have to be self-critical, energy subsidies are pro-rich in a country with 57% child poverty, “he shot sitting a few meters from the President.

The agenda

With this local context, Fernández and his entourage will arrive at the European spring, a tour in which the Casa Rosada has an important expectation. First Lisbon, where the head of state will meet his partner Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and share lunch with the prime minister, Antonio Costa.

After in Madrid, convulsed by the triumph of the Spanish right: a meeting with King Felipe VI at the Palacio de la Zarzuela and a meal offered in honor of the entourage by Pedro Sanchez, very well in tune with the President.

Then it will be the turn of Paris, which begins little by little to lift the confinement measures due to the coronavirus: on the agenda there is a meeting with businessmen at the Argentine embassy in the Gallic city, and a conversation with Emmanuel macron in the Elisha.

Fernández and Macron spoke by phone on February 5. They chatted for a long time about the global shortage of COVID vaccines. In that opportunity, the Frenchman expressed his support for the country’s renegotiation with the IMF.

The Government seeks, in this line, an extra support to close the chapter with the Fund for US $ 44,000 million that the agency loaned him to the administration of Mauricio Macri, and to the Paris Club. For the latter, Argentina needs Yes or yes reach an agreement with the IMF. It is part of the internal discussion between the coalition partners, whose position the president will try to consolidate on this tour.

On ItalyMeanwhile, Fernández will have lunch with his partner Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace, and then a work meeting with Mario dragui, President of the Council of Ministers. The role of Dragui, who assumed this year with a multiparty coalition, may be relevant: known as “Super Mario”, this septuagenarian economist chaired the European Central Bank and had an outstanding step by the international private banking. It has more than oiled links in the region.

