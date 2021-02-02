Alberto Fernandez maintained a dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, regarding the epidemiological situation due to the coronavirus in both countries and specifically about the provision of Sputnik V vaccines.

During a dialogue of approximately half an hour, the President thanked the Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Fund for their effort to advance the provision of Russian vaccines.

This Tuesday, the information was released that Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.6% against Covid-19 in its symptomatic manifestations and did not record serious adverse effects, according to an analysis of clinical trials published Tuesday by the medical journal The Lancet and validated by independent experts.

The President requested Putin’s help to guarantee the supply of vaccines to Argentina, but also to the rest of Latin America. The Russian premier reported that the production of the vaccine is being increased so that our country receives the agreed volume.

The dialogue between the two leaders occurs amid the delay in the arrival of the doses of the Russian vaccine agreed for the months of January and February.

Cristina Kirchner with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

For this reason, this Tuesday the Argentine government is finalizing details to receive from China a shipment of 1 million Sinopharm vaccines in February.

For his part, Putin highlighted the safety and effectiveness of Sputnik and valued President Fernández as Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner have given the first dose.

During the communication, Putin invited President Fernández to Russia, who promised to travel, because he considered the bilateral relationship with the country as a priority.