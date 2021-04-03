“I’m good, I don’t have any symptoms. Just that fever from yesterday that I told about in the tweet. I’m isolated here in Quinta de Olivos. It is a very complicated virus, and the proof is that I got infected, that I am already vaccinated with the two doses and that care is extreme. “The speaker is the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, who spoke with Clarion to report your health status.

The President also said that yesterday he did not want to see people on his birthday to avoid the numerous meetings and explains that “that’s why few people isolated themselves“According to government sources, those who saw him in the last hours, and for that reason they were isolated, were the chancellor, Felipe Solá, Daniel Filmus, The secretary general Julio Vitobello, the presidential spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi and the mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta.

“I am saturating the oxygen well,” the president told this newspaper to provide a detail of his current physical condition, and also revealed that the presidential doctor authorized him to walk alone through Quinta de Olivos. The President, who has a history of respiratory diseases, said: “If it weren’t for the vaccine, maybe now it would be more complicated“.

This afternoon the President He plans to call the Head of Government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to zoom in on the meeting they had scheduled for this morning. The President wants to talk with Rodríguez Larreta about the evolution of infections in the metropolitan area.

Fernández also said that on Friday night he received a call from the Vice President, Cristina Kirchner, and that this Saturday she contacted him again to ask how his health is evolving.

Fabiola Yanez, the President’s partner, gave negative in the COVID-19 test and therefore must remain isolated in another sector of the Presidential Residence.