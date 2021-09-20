In the swearing-in of the new members of his Cabinet, Alberto Fernández spoke this Monday for the first time of the strong internal that exploded in the Government after the resignations of ministers close to Cristina Kirchner and the public letter of the vice president that tensed the relationship between the two to the maximum.

The president delivered a campaign speech in which tried to relativize and to consider overcome the fracture of the Frente de Todos (in several passages he called his fight with hard Kirchnerism a “debate”), and once again pointed his criticisms to Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Beyond the fact that the President sought to tone down the political crisis he faces, one piece of information reflects that the tension did not pass: Cristina Kirchner hit the foul to the act of swearing of the new ministers, held in the Bicentennial Museum on the ground floor of the Casa Rosada.

At the same time, Alberto Fernández he never named Cristina in the 12 minutes of his speech, although various definitions seemed to target it.

After being sworn in as Minister of Security, the President embraces Aníbal Fernández, a stalwart of Cristina Kirchner. Photo Germán García Adrasti

These are the eight outstanding phrases by Alberto Fernández on the open dispute in the Frente de Todos:

“Last Sunday the people gave a verdict. Throughout the week I heard many and many, because I want to understand why people voted the way they voted. “

“We debate in front of the people; we raise our debates, discussions and differences, which always have the sense of overcoming the instance and trying to lead us to a better moment “.

“The debates have never affected me.”

“We are in a stage of reflection.”

“They are not going to get me caught up in unnecessary internal disputes.”

“Everyone is needed and no one has to be left out of these times of reconstruction.”

“There are times when leaders, when people vote and do not elect them, they get angry with the people. when people don’t vote for us, we get mad at us because we have done something wrong and we wonder what it was “.

“I am president of the Justicialista Party and I am much more concerned about a silenced, obedient political movement that does not argue, than one that reflects.”

LP