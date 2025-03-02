03/02/2025



Updated at 7:04 p.m.





We talked a few days ago if the egg or chicken was before in this Seville plaintive. That is, where we look at when it comes to it: if you have the low level of your template, or in the same guilt, or in the same … sense but of his coach. Difficult response. Each takes the flag that interests him. To the one who wants to get the sports director for everything and, therefore, the leaders, spitted without dissimulation about a costumes in which legs are missing. By number, basically. Of course there is a lack of quality. Too much. And the competitive spirit is put only those who have been raised in the shadow of that shield that every day shines less for the mud of who claims to represent it. Dirty mediocrity. Sevilla has a small group of players who could have been part of a sevilla of high flights. Very few. Another much greater are from the pile. Of those who could only be part of better teams as simple accompaniment, or rather filling. The negative is when that filling is crowd, headlines instead of exception or complement. That on the side of who makes the template. I always save the innkeepers because he works with negative resources, that is, he barely has a financial waist to sign. He knows what ship he took a year and a half ago. The problem is that they have put him there so that he is right more than he is wrong. Do not tied to sign Lukebakio. Or a few days to Nyland. Or now a Rubén Vargas. It cannot be that there are signings of this same course without personality to play with the Sevilla shirt. These errors cease to be understandable when thrown with their own gunpowder, not from the king. Each must assume their responsibility, starting with Victor Orta.

And not only do I want to stop in the sports director as a person who makes a template, but also as the one who decides which boss to feel on the bench and tries to make the team interpret a game idea as competitive as a result. Neither one nor the other. Sevilla is a team with an incomprehensible identity. Not even the players themselves to know what they want to do about the grass. Or they do not find out about their coach’s slogans, or the pepper itself has ended up decentralizing so much flying in the search for a set to which something beyond its individualities is distinguished. The duel in Vallecas, before a ray only combative, showed the weakness of a technician to which the matches usually roll. They pass him over. His team was never winner in the second played play, no matter how much the initial slogan. And each change seemed destined to destroy Sevilla. All the other way around. It will not be the one to know what substitutions the Sevilla needs and the minutes of performing them. That should be a technician who does not stop repeating how complex it is to change the encounters from the bench. It is part of your work. If they hurry, the most essential. In sports such as basketball, a rosco would not eat in the elite. The last change, that of removing a headdress Pedrosa To leave Saul of side (not lane putting another central) could cost him that minimum loot from the point to the lightning. Another shot in the foot. He is too worried about what they will say. The outside noise bothers him. I imagine someone points if they have ever succeeded in substitutions. Someone with command and decision. Because this Sevilla of the few troubles gives a feeling of finishing the season in April that throws back. Or enter into swampy areas, or it is worth not losing regularly. How sad, really.

If the season ends as we all imagine, it will be time for someone in Nervión to wonder if it was really necessary to surrender without complexes to a method coach, antigüito in certain aspects, without the feeling of leadership that a club needs coming to less like the Sevillista. García Pimienta plays the letters of moderation, while at his back everything burns for Sánchez-Pizjuán. With him there are almost never the criticisms of the public and, when they splashed, he becomes surprised and outraged. How someone can dare to question the tremendous performance that is taking out this template. Cortita with siphon. Yes. With strikers that would not be worth a newly promoted. Also. Competing with 15 professionals. What doubt fits. Now, I do not admit to the one who shields in the elements to drain the bulge. A coach, more if he is from Sevilla, demanded a professional level above the team that has touched him in luck to train. I never saw Don Joaquín say this Boca is mine. With mine, to all wars. And I also say luck with the meaning of fortune. God came to see him to be coach in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. It gives me that he is letting the opportunity of his life pass. Yes, that the team is from the comics. But his coach is inside the same vignette.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers