Alberto Fernández sent a long letter to President Joe Biden at a time when his government made gestures of rapprochement with Washington, where they discussed a possible trip by the Argentine president to Washington to meet with the Democrat, although this has no date.

The long seven-paragraph letter is dated March 30 but was met this Monday. In the same, the President confirmed to the democrat his presence in the Climate Summit that the US administration is organizing for April 22 and 23. Due to the impediments of the coronavirus pandemic, the summit will be virtual, but Biden personally invited Alberto F. along with 40 other leaders.

“It will be a great pleasure to be able to accompany him and establish Argentina’s position in the face of the need for urgent and open cooperation that the issue requires,” Alberto F. told Biden whose foreign ministers spoke last Friday.

The text, which begins with a personal greeting plus the sending of the “affection of the Argentine people to all the American people in these difficult times”, in which the pandemic must be fought in a “shared and coordinated” manner, also says: ” The climate change crisis calls us to a dialogue of civilizations and cultures, as proposed by His Holiness, Pope Francis. This meeting constitutes the appropriate environment to carry out this cooperation in order to take care of our common home “, wrote Alberto Fernández, who plays in the fight against the deterioration of the environment and in the figure of the Pope a letter of his approach to Biden. The Democrat is the second Catholic president of the United States and has cultivated a link with the papacy of Jorge Bergoglio.

Alberto F. is isolated in Olivos after testing positive for coronavirus over the weekend. In his letter to Biden he talks about “a shared vision in protecting the environment”. Also that both countries converge “in a positive way” in said task “other matters of global relevance”, in which the Argentine president lists nuclear non-proliferation. In that sense, he speaks to the American of doing merge into the “public as well as the private sector” to facilitate “the mobilization of resources for the necessary technological adaptation” and achieve the reduction of carbon emissions.

Upon coming to power, Kirchnerism strengthened its historical alliance with Russia and China, especially in matters of medical supplies and the purchase of vaccines. This Monday, Vladimir Putin called Alberto F. to find out his health. But when Biden came to power, Alberto F. has been giving him signs of rapprochement, in a support that he also needs as a guarantee for what Argentina ends up doing in its negotiations with the Monetary Fund. They maintain their position on Venezuela as a difference: the Argentine recognizes Nicolás Maduro as president, Biden recognizes Juan Guaidó.

Last Friday, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and Secretary of State Antony Blinken advanced on this eventual visit by Alberto F. to Washington. It was a 55 minute phone call. Solá and Blinken talked about the climate summit. And the Argentine minister asked Blinken that the United States government release the export of AstraZeneca vaccine that is in stock in the United States since Americans do not buy it, it is not authorized by the FDA, but the export of any vaccine is prohibited. For now it is an Argentine wish, there is no real negotiation in that sense, only a request.

On Wednesday, the head of the Southern Command, Craig Faller, will be arriving in the country on a visit of high importance. The Americans are preparing to make a significant donation of hospitals and supplies for the fight against COVID 19. It will be received by the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi. And he will travel to Ushuaia.

Among the Latin Americans invited to the Climate Summit are Alberto Fernandez, the Colombian Iván Duque; the Chilean Sebastián Piñera; the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Brazilian, Jair Bolsonaro; the latter being a kind of “black sheep” in the fight against climate change. A denier of the pandemic and the environmental destruction of the planet just like Donald Trump was.

And despite Biden’s new tensions with China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are also invited.