After the final review carried out over the weekend, the Executive Branch will ship this monday to Congress on bill with which Alberto Fernández to shield the next measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed this Sunday to Clarion in Lisbon sources from the entourage accompanying the President on his European tour.

Those same sources said that the claim of Alberto Fernandez is that the initiative is sanctioned before next May 21, which is when the current decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) that set the current restrictions to contain contagions expires.

President Alberto Fernández with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, this Sunday. Presidency photo.

By Friday 21 just 12 days left. With which the legislative treatment of the project must be really expressEven more so if one takes into account that the Senate is used to complying with the obligation of allowing a week to pass between the commissioning of an initiative and its discussion in the room.

To skip this step, the ruling party needs the votes of the two thirds of the senators. And nothing indicates that Together for Change is going to facilitate them.

Thus, the task ahead of the ruling party to enact the law in 12 days appears very difficult.

This Sunday, legislative sources of the ruling party said that the project will enter the Senate, although this information could not be confirmed in the Government.

The manual move indicates that it is through that chamber that parliamentary treatment should begin.

It is that in addition to the question of the 7-day period between the commission’s opinion and the vote in the precinct, it is added that in the upper house the Frente de Todos has enough votes to advance its own pace with this bill.

Sources of the ruling party in Deputies indicated that, as they understood, they have the votes to approve the Executive Power project: “It seems to me that they are “ the votes, pointed to Clarion a benchmark of the Frente de Todos block.

That same source ruled out the possibility that the rule could suffer complications in the lower house.

Although the ruling party will seek to achieve the greatest possible consensus for approval, in Deputies it will depend on the support of the allies, especially the Federal Unit and Equity interblock (total of 6 deputies) and the Federal interblock (11 members).

Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia.

In the ruling party they recalled this Sunday that the head of the Federal interblock, Eduardo “Bali” BuccaHe is a doctor and he understands that there must be restrictions to contain contagions. Bucca, on the other hand, gets the term out in December.

Many legislators want to wait to see the bill to decide what to do.

In the event that powers are removed from the provinces in handling the pandemic, it will be necessary to see how the deputies who respond to their governors vote.

Echoes of failure

However, it is difficult to imagine that the Government has not carried out the poroteo and that it already has the votes.

After the earthquake that caused the ruling of the Court in favor of face-to-face classes in the City of Buenos Aires in the Casa Rosada, it is hard to imagine that Alberto Fernández wants to expose himself to a legislative defeat.

This Sunday, the presidential entourage still grumbled with that ruling.