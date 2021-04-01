Behind the worrying daily report of coronavirus this Wednesday -which reached the 16,056 new cases– Alberto Fernández seeks to meet with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. It would be an attempt to return to the joint communications scheme that occurred last year. But conditioning factors arise.

As he was able to confirm ClarionJulio Vitobello, Secretary General of the Presidency, communicated in the last hours with the Buenos Aires Deputy Head of Government Diego Santilli to raise the proposal but received some objections in response.

From the City a previous scenario was raised. They pretend there is a preliminary work meeting in which the leading figures of governments are not present. If the counter offer is accepted, that could happen this weekend.

Thus an intermediate scheme would be put together, with the Buenos Aires Santilli and the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós as proposed emissaries. There is a predisposition to that meeting so that representatives of the second lines of the Province of Buenos Aires can join – in addition to those elected by the National Executive.

If this step is taken and progress is registered at the work table, the City believes that the way could be paved for a future meeting between the President and the Buenos Aires head of government.

Then it could take place to evaluate the return of the triad that was formed in the quarantine of 2020, together with the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof.

With these conditions on the table, there is still no confirmation for the proposed meeting. Much less if the same or they will be in Pink House.

During the first months of the pandemic, in 2020, Fernández, Larreta and Kicillof they appeared together to announce the different stages of the quarantine.

The invitation comes after the report of the more than 16 thousand cases in one day registered by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, the highest figure since the end of October last year.

Almost simultaneously with the start of the exodus for Easter, the Government confirmed this Wednesday 16,056 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina. In the last 24 hours there were another 124 deaths.

The Province of Buenos Aires registered, for its part, more than half of the infections; and the positivity rate of the tests was very high: 28%.

Both the Province and the City of Buenos Aires had record figures for a period of 24 hours.

Despite the scenario, the relationship between the President and Rodríguez Larreta does not have the fluidity that it had in the previous peak of the pandemic. There are intentions to move forward. But also, caution.

News in development

DS