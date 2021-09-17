Santiago Cafiero rendered one last service to the president Alberto Fernandez in the midst of the institutional cataclysm that opened the categorical defeat in the PASO, followed by the resignations of the ministers who respond to Cristina Kirchner and the open letter from the vice president. In his last hours as Chief of Staff, Cafiero left his office on the first floor of the Casa Rosada several times to meet with the resigned head of the Interior Portfolio Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and to delineate the names of the new list of ministers that – it is practically a fact – neither of the two will integrate.

The President tries to relaunch his administration with the governors backing. With that objective, Fernández had planned to travel to La Rioja this Saturday to meet with governors. At that meeting, the president will try to finish gathering wills and express a clear signal of support for his administration. In the Executive it is not clear which governors will accompany the head of state. It is discounted that the governors of the North and Gustavo Bordet, from Entre Ríos, another of those who publicly expressed his support for the president. Official sources did not rule out that Fernández announced his new government team in the province. It will depend on the end of the negotiations between the delegates of the President and the vice president.

The head of state met this Friday with Jorge Capitanich from Chaco and with the Riojan Ricardo Quintela, the host of this Saturday, but the Government aims to convince Juan Manzur, from Tucumán, who visited Fernández on Thursday in Olivos. Nobody is encouraged to advance if the names of the ministers will already be defined.

Capitanich visited the president at the official residence – he had already been on Thursday – and discussed the situation with the President. In the late afternoon, the former chief of staff of Cristina Kirchner he published a letter in which he ruined any possibility of accepting a national office. “I ask that we reconnect with the heart, that we go out to the streets again, that we tell everyone that hope is in November 14, so that we can continue to transform the quality of life of the Chaco and Chaco people. ”Wrote the provincial president focused on the elections in his district. Beyond the baroque prose, in the Chaco government they confirmed that Capitanich would not join the Executive national.

The governor of Chaco also met for a long time with the Minister of Public Works Gabriel Katopodis, one of the President’s political shipowners, a meeting that he promoted as a management bilateral. The mayor in use of leave of San Martín attended several of the communal heads of the Conurbano, met with Sergio Massa and he attended the Riojan governor Quintela. He had done the same with the San Juan Sergio Uñac and with the Tucuman Juan Manzur, the binomial that visited the President in Olivos separately on Thursday.

The Casa Rosada works for Manzur to become Chief of Staff and seeks to ensure that he maintains the springs of power in Tucumán. Is not easy; is at odds with the lieutenant governor Osvaldo Jaldo, who topped a list of his own in the PASO.

Manzur’s election has the approval of Cristina Kirchner, who stated in her public letter on Thursday that it was she who had proposed her name for the chief of staff. The governor was elusive. “It is a distinction for Peronism in Tucumán, for all the people of Tucumán; but it is an exclusive power of the President,” he said in statements to La Gaceta. Manzur will not be eligible for re-election in 2023.

The Riojan Quintela, who could have a further mandate ahead, spent two and a half hours in Balcarce 50, after visiting Katopodis and the Minister of Social Development, Juan Zabaleta, another of the President’s political shipowners.

The President offered the Interior Ministry to the governor of San Juan on Thursday. The governor of Cuyo, for now, prefers to continue in charge of his province. Officials of his kidney assure that such an offer did not exist and that the provincial president expressed his institutional support to the governor.

Three of the four governors who so far met with the President had publicly spoken in favor of the President. An extremely trusted advisor to the president, who was close to the most critical moment of Fernández’s administration, sincerely stated that the President is trying to add two governors to his Cabinet at any rate to give political volume to the virtual relaunch of the Executive. “It is a more qualitative than quantitative bet“, said to Clarion Regarding the relative legitimacy that governors with few votes at the national level would offer to the head of state: about 10 percent of the national standard. In the Government they were enthusiastic about adding two governors to the Cabinet.

In the middle of the negotiations that involve the future of his Government, the President leaned on two unconditional ones: the ambassador in Uruguay and the deputy Eduardo Valdes, who had lunch with him.

So far, the only confirmed output is that of Juan Pablo Biondi, the presidential spokesperson appointed by the vice president. Even at the worst moment, in the hard core albertista they mark differences with the sector of the vice president. “He handed him an unwavering resignation in his hand; not through the media ”, they said. A good listener …

