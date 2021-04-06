On the last day of March, in the run-up to the extra-long Easter weekend, at the Official bulletin information as novel as vintage to nurture the Kirchnerist library. On Wednesday 31, hours before Indec announced that 42% of Argentines are poor, Decree 226/21 was released, signed by Alberto Fernández and which guaranteed the necessary structure for the Casa Grande Néstor Carlos Kirchner to function again, under the orbit of the Presidency of the Nation.

It is the old and luxurious Retiro house, at Carlos Pellegrini 1289, which functioned since its creation in 2011, during the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, as La Cámpora base of operations, which installed a school for K militants there. After being renamed in the government of Mauricio Macri as Casa Creativa del Sur, it recovered its original name during the Fernández presidency, which has just formed its organizational structure.

Although it is already contemplated within the 2021 budget structure since the end of last year, the decree finishes shaping an area that is by Matías Capeluto, a 34-year-old who was appointed as CEO on June 25, 2020.

Political scientist at the University of Buenos Aires, he spent the last years studying Latin American issues and militant in Network For Buenos Aires, an interblock founded in 2018 by Felipe Solá, Facundo Moyano, Victoria Donda and the Evita Movement.

The new mural of the Casa Patria Grande building. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández.

“It is an immense emotion and I will redouble our efforts so that we can all build a United and more egalitarian Latin America. INTEGRATION or INTRASCENDENCE,” Capeluto tweeted in inclusive language on the day of his appointment. A Net income for a position like the one he holds, it exceeds $ 150,000.

At the end of last year, he was questioned for having made your son’s one-year birthday, in the middle of the pandemic, in the facilities of the Retiro building, in a ceremony attended by family and friends.

The Budget 2021 It does not distinguish how much money is transferred to Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner for the fulfillment of its functions. However, in the recent decree, it stands out that “the expense required to comply with this measure will be covered with the budgetary credits assigned to the general secretariat of the Presidency of the Nation.”

General funds for the entire structure of the Presidency of the Nation is located at $ 15,112 million, although those destined for the program 16, “conduction of the Executive Power”, in which it is framed, are located around the $ 3.025 million. There was no discrimination, for the time being, how much corresponds specifically to “Casa Patria Grande Néstor Kirchner”.

Among the actions aimed at Directorate for the Promotion of Regional Integration the planning and management of “intensive training cycles for young leaders from various fields, in matters of agency competence” and the “management of plans and programs “destined” for education and training, especially for the youth sectors“.

It is also proposed that one of the functions to be coordinated will be that of assistance “in the articulation with regional international organizations in the development of policies, events and activities regarding the Agency’s competence “.

As the document indicates, in accordance with the assigned objectives and “their management requirements”, the organization was endowed with a structure of “first and second operational level”, which allows “incorporating various positions belonging to the aforementioned body.”

In October 2020, the digital files and part of the physical documents corresponding to what was once the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), a body from which Mauricio Macri separated Argentina in March 2019. Said heritage arrived from Quito, along with the statue of former president Néstor Kirchner, which is now in the Néstor Kirchner Cultural Center.