Transport company workers cut the entrance to the two dams that are built in the province of Santa Cruz in claiming the payment of back wages. The drivers installed their buses at the entrance to the works of two dams known as La Barrancosa and Cóndor Cliff. The works in both works are totally paralyzed.

The measure of force occurred in parallel with the signing of the extensive Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) number 389 signed by President Alberto Fernández in which, among other things the name of “President Néstor Kirchner” is restored to these dams (Condor Cliff) and “Governor Jorge Cepernic” (La Barrancosa) that had been instituted during Cristina Kirchner’s term as president and changed by Mauricio Macri.

The dam now renamed Kirchner is located 130 kilometers from El Calafate and La Cepernic 170 from the town of Piedra Buena.

Ricardo Bucarei, spokesman for the workers told Clarion that “we have not had answers to our claims from the Represa Patagonia company or from the province’s Ministry of Labor. We have no other option but to make this claim because not even Governor Alicia Kirchner echoed it. We sent him a note explaining the situation but he never answered us ”.

The workers, in general employees of a UTE, have not received their wages in full since November 2020, the same time that the contracting companies do not charge for their services. Workers cut Route 9 but they will also do it on Route 2, which prevents access to oil wells and gas fields.

The protest takes place with low temperatures that reach several degrees below zero, something common at this time of year.

Buses and trucks cut off the entrance to the La Borrascosa dam, now renamed “Gobernador Cepernic / Ricardo Bucarei

The drivers are claiming for late payment of their wages that have been late for several months. They have the support of their employers, who lent them the collectives to carry out the protest. They say that since November 2020 they have not received payments for personnel transfer services, and that they were able to pay salaries until they were underfunded.

Bucarei said that this Thursday only a representative of the Chinese firm Gezhouba approached the place (responsible for the works) together with a translator, to ask them to let some trucks that transport important equipment pass to continue with the work. They argued that for each day of delay they lose about $ 1,000 due to non-compliance with customs procedures.



Drivers in conflict. “We will toughen the measures if there are no answers / New Day

The drivers who are in the area remained firm in the position of not letting the trucks pass. Something that will now toughen up due to lack of responses, further restricting access and exit from the work area. They also said that they do not feel represented by the secretary general of the UTA section, Rubén Aguilera.

The measure also harms workers who are inside the dams since, for example, the heating of the place is fueled by fuel. And the trucks that transport it are part of the protest. Bucarei told Clarion that “if there are no answers we are willing to harden our claim.”.