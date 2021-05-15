President Alberto Fernandez He arrived this Saturday in Argentina, from Rome, Italy, where he had the last stop of his tour of Europe that also included visits to Portugal, Spain and France, with the aim of getting support for the renegotiation with the Monetary Fund and the Club from Paris.

Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR 1090 landed at 9.27 am at Ezeiza Ministro Pistarini international airport, coming from Leonardo da Vinci airport, in the Roman commune of Fiumicino.

Fernández arrived in the country together with the official delegation, made up of the Foreign Minister Felipe Solá; the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Beliz; the Secretary of Worship, Guillermo Oliveri; and the Secretary of Communication and Press, Juan Pablo Biondi.

Meanwhile, the first lady Fabiola Yañez He stayed in Rome to participate next Thursday in an activity of the Scholas Occurrentes pontifical foundation, in which Pope Francis will be present, it was officially reported.

Alberto Fernández arrived in the country together with the official delegation, after passing through Portugal, Spain, France and Italy. Photo: Victor Sokolowicz

Before embarking on the return from Rome this Friday, Fernández described as “very productive “to the European tour, and he highlighted the support that Argentina received in its position for the renegotiation of the debt contracted by the government of Mauricio Macri with the International Monetary Fund, as well as the support for the elimination of the surcharges charged by the multilateral credit organization.

He also highlighted the commitment expressed by the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, so that the Argentine proposal of elimination of surcharges it will be discussed at the next G20 meeting in your country.

“We are returning to the country after a very productive tour. We have achieved the objectives we had set for ourselves. We have the support of the leaders in negotiating the debt we inherited and with the understanding the IMF in relation to the difficult situation in Argentina, “the President wrote on his Twitter account.

In this context, Fernández continued: “We also reaffirm the need for greater commitment of the entire multilateral system around to make vaccines a global public good“.

The head of state described the European tour as “very productive”. Photo: Victor Sokolowicz

Regarding his meeting with Pope Francis, the head of state stressed that both could “meet and talk about the recovery” of Argentina, referring to the 30 minute hearing that they held this Thursday morning in the study of the Paul VI Hall, in the Vatican.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, issued while flying back to the country, Fernández also thanked all the leaders and personalities with whom he met during the visit to Europe, and highlighted the “solidarity commitment“What they showed” in this difficult time, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thank all those who gave me their time and expressed their commitment to solidarity in this difficult time we are going through,” he stressed.

Finally, the President exhorted “to build an Argentina that grows with equality and never postpones anyone again.”

NE