In the midst of the economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus and the tension due to an imminent second wave of infections that could lead to new restrictions on circulation, President Alberto Fernández decided to take two days off at the Chapadmalal residence, where he arrived together to the first lady, Fabiola Yañez, and her dog Dylan.

The trip was on baptism of flight for the president’s dog, who has gained prominence since the pre-election campaign and even has his own profile on Instagram.

“Alberto took me flying for the first time by helicopter. We went to Chapadmalal. It is also going to be the first time that I have seen the sea! “, Reads the account of the president’s dog, below a photo in which Fernández seems to speak to Dylan and shows him the landscape through the helicopter window.

The first lady also shared a photo, who chose one in which she is with the president and Dylan before getting on the helicopter to the residence located a few kilometers from Mar del Plata.

“Dylan’s baptism flight …doggy love, days off“Yañez highlighted. In a few minutes there were almost two thousand comments and reactions to that post, some of them questioning that the president take a few days off.

It was the first lady herself who came out at the crossroads of those who questioned the president: “Excuse me, I think there is no one who deserves more a break in more than a year like Alberto “, Yañez questioned before a comment.

And he continued against another who launched that it is not yet known if more vaccines will arrive “this year”: “Oh, you don’t know? They are receiving it in all the provinces. If you woke up wanting to write, I wrote something more profound,” he launched.

Another user asked Yañez and the president to “stop flying and step on the ground and look at reality.” The first lady replied that “health and rest for two days for the president is more than important.”

He also congratulated a user who criticized Mauricio Macri: “The mamerto took all the long weekends that he criticized Peronism, and nobody had an opinion. I hope they can rest,” they wrote. Yañez replied “thank you and even more grateful for your good sense, I congratulate you.”